XRP Price Demonstrates Bullish Behavior, Here's What Else Chart Hides

Sun, 11/20/2022 - 14:43
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP chart shows big bullish potential as this emerging pattern once led to 4,400% spike
XRP Price Demonstrates Bullish Behavior, Here's What Else Chart Hides
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Today, the XRP price broke out of a five-day accumulation that formed a classic technical analysis pattern, the bullish triangle. The exit from the accumulation went up as it should in this technical analysis pattern, which was then overshadowed by the negative news of the FTX hack.

Source: TradingView

The important thing is that on the low timeframe the price of XRP perfectly worked out the figure, which opens the possibility of repeating history, but on a larger scale. Thus, if we look at the monthly XRP price chart above, we can see that a similar pattern is forming there. It begins with an all-time high of $3,317 for XRP on the first day of 2018. That said, a similar accumulation in the bullish triangle was also traceable from 2013 to 2017. The result of the exit was a rise of 4,430% in three months.

Related
XRP Price Might Offer Discount in Short Term as Signal Flashes

Do not get too excited about these XRP price figures

If current developments according to technical analysis are correct, then in October 2024 the price of XRP should come out of accumulation and reach the $30 mark on momentum.

Nevertheless, fortunately or unfortunately, technical analysis without reference to fundamentals cannot be considered. The fact that XRP was not under similar regulatory pressure before, and the crypto market itself was wilder and less institutionalized, should not be overlooked.

Related
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Supporter Fails To File Amicus Brief, Here's Why

#XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano Just Introduced DUST Token, Here's What Is Known
11/20/2022 - 14:07
Cardano Just Introduced DUST Token, Here's What Is Known
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2022 - 13:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto Is Not Dead No Matter What Happens, Says YouTuber Bitboy
11/20/2022 - 13:16
Crypto Is Not Dead No Matter What Happens, Says YouTuber Bitboy
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide