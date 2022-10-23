XRP Price Analysis for October 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are back in the game again as all the coins from the top 10 list are falling.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost the most value among the top 10 coins today, going down by 3%.

On the hourly chart, XRP has formed a support level at $0.4545. However, the rate is returning to it, which means that there is a high chance to see a further drop. In this case, traders might see the price of XRP in the zone of $0.45 next week.

On the daily time frame, the situation is similar as the rate of XRP has broken yesterday's low at $0.4564. If buyers cannot bring the price back above that mark by the end of the day, sellers might become even more powerful. This all may lead to a test of the nearest area of $0.44 by the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, XRP is slowly approaching the support level at $0.43804. However, if buyers can hold the rate above the $0.46 mark, the upcoming week might start with a short-term bounce back to the $0.47 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4559 at press time.