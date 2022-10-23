Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for October 23

Denys Serhiichuk
Does XRP have power to grow next week?
XRP Price Analysis for October 23
Bears are back in the game again as all the coins from the top 10 list are falling.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost the most value among the top 10 coins today, going down by 3%.

On the hourly chart, XRP has formed a support level at $0.4545. However, the rate is returning to it, which means that there is a high chance to see a further drop. In this case, traders might see the price of XRP in the zone of $0.45 next week.

On the daily time frame, the situation is similar as the rate of XRP has broken yesterday's low at $0.4564. If buyers cannot bring the price back above that mark by the end of the day, sellers might become even more powerful. This all may lead to a test of the nearest area of $0.44 by the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, XRP is slowly approaching the support level at $0.43804. However, if buyers can hold the rate above the $0.46 mark, the upcoming week might start with a short-term bounce back to the $0.47 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4559 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

