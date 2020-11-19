XRP Price Analysis for November 19

Original U.Today article

How long will the rise of XRP last?

The market remains under a bullish influence, however, this does not apply to all of the Top 10 coins. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are in the red zone.

However, the total market capitalization index has declined by about $5 bln and is now at $500 bln.

XRP/USD: Can bulls fix above $0.30 by the end of the month?

Yesterday morning, the bulls were unable to overcome the resistance of $0.31, and large sells pushed the price of XRP from the point of the monthly high to the support of $0.28.

In the afternoon, XRP price volatility eased and the price consolidated in a sideways range, taking advantage of the weak support at $0.290.

If the market remains bullish, the price of the altcoin will continue to rise and try to overcome the resistance of $0.310. Otherwise, bears may press the price down to the support of $0.280.

On the daily chart, XRP has the power to break the vital resistance at $0.30 as the altcoin has accumulated enough power for a breakout. In addition, the trading volume remains high. If buyers break the aforementioned level, they can get to the next target at $0.32 by December.

On the weekly chart, XRP has started its bull run after a consolidation phase. The ongoing buyer pressure is also supported by the lines of the MACD indicator that has entered the green zone. If bulls keep pushing the rate of the altcoin higher, traders may expect XRP trading at $0.36 by the end of the year.

XRP is trading at $0.2983 at press time.