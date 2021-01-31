ENG
XRP Price Analysis for January 31

Price Predictions
Sun, 01/31/2021 - 15:14
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Analyzing XRP's chances to fix above the $0.50 mark next week
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market keeps trading in the green zone even on the last day of the week. XRP is the main leader, going up by 50% over the past 24 hours.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
 Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market capitalization index keeps locating above the $1 trillion mark.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization
The relevant data for XRP today:

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $22,527,248,519

  • Price: $0.4962

  • Volume (24h): $33,494,431,471

  • Change (24h): 53.16%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Can the vital $0.50 mark be achieved next week?

XRP has been the fastest growing coin from the top 10 list over the last week. The price growth has accounted for 80% since the previous Sunday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
On the hourly chart, XRP is slightly approaching the nearest resistance at $0.51. Such a move is possible as bears are losing their initiative based on declining selling volume.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
On the 4H time frame, the situation is also bullish as buyers are aiming at $0.55.

However, there are low chances of breaking it from the first attempt as liquidity is low at current levels; this means that a false breakout is more likely to occur.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
In the long-term view, buyers may get the rate of XRP to $0.65 if today's candle closes around $0.55. The high trading volume is another reason for continued growth.

XRP is trading at $0.4959 at press time.

 
