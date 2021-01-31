XRP Price Analysis for January 31

The cryptocurrency market keeps trading in the green zone even on the last day of the week. XRP is the main leader, going up by 50% over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market capitalization index keeps locating above the $1 trillion mark.
The relevant data for XRP today:
-
Name: XRP
-
Ticker: XRP
-
Market Cap: $22,527,248,519
-
Price: $0.4962
-
Volume (24h): $33,494,431,471
-
Change (24h): 53.16%
The data is relevant at press time.
XRP/USD: Can the vital $0.50 mark be achieved next week?
XRP has been the fastest growing coin from the top 10 list over the last week. The price growth has accounted for 80% since the previous Sunday.
On the hourly chart, XRP is slightly approaching the nearest resistance at $0.51. Such a move is possible as bears are losing their initiative based on declining selling volume.
On the 4H time frame, the situation is also bullish as buyers are aiming at $0.55.
However, there are low chances of breaking it from the first attempt as liquidity is low at current levels; this means that a false breakout is more likely to occur.
In the long-term view, buyers may get the rate of XRP to $0.65 if today's candle closes around $0.55. The high trading volume is another reason for continued growth.
XRP is trading at $0.4959 at press time.