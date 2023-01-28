Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for January 28

Sat, 01/28/2023 - 19:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Can XRP show sharp rise like other coins?
Even though most of the coins are not rocketing at the beginning of the weekend, the majority of them are trading in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has almost not changed over the past week, falling by 0.25%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the support at $0.4086. At the moment, the daily closure plays an important role. If it happens below, traders may expect a decline to $0.40.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate is located in the middle of the channel, which means that neither side has seized the initiative yet. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.41-$0.42 might continue next week.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price has tested the mirror level at $0.4425, which serves as resistance. Despite the bounce back, XRP remains bullish while the rate is above the key level of $0.40.

