Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for January 27

Fri, 01/27/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does DOGE have any power to keep bull run going?
DOGE Price Analysis for January 27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are about to seize the initiative as most of the coins are back to the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the coins falling the most, declining by 1.40% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the decline, the price is trading near the resistance level on the hourly chart. If the rate can remain near the $0.08586 mark until the end of the day, there are chances to see a breakout tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming day as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. All in all, one can expect DOGE to locate in a wide range between $0.08 and $0.09 shortly.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar as the price is stuck in the middle of a wide channel. Further growth can be possible only if the rate gets back to the $0.09 zone and fixes above it. However, there are low chances to see that soon, based on the declining volume.

DOGE is trading at $0.08516 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Investors Bet Big on Next Upgrade's Success
01/27/2023 - 19:58
Ethereum (ETH) Investors Bet Big on Next Upgrade's Success
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Jim Cramer Explains What’s Behind Recent Crypto Surge
01/27/2023 - 17:01
Jim Cramer Explains What’s Behind Recent Crypto Surge
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Are Abandoning Sinking Ship, Here's Why
01/27/2023 - 17:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Are Abandoning Sinking Ship, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan