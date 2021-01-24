XRP Price Analysis for January 24

Original U.Today article

How long is XRP going to locate in the sideways trend?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization index has gained $20 billion since yesterday.

The relevant data for XRP is looking the following way:

Market Cap: $12,428,562,919

Price: $0.2748

Volume (24h): $2,508,698,187

Change (24h): 1.80%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Struggling to reach the $0.30 mark

XRP is looking weaker than the other altcoins as the rate of the crypto has risen by only 1.80% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, XRP is about to rise in the short-term scenario as buyers' power is confirmed by high liquidity. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that potential growth is possible to the local resistance at $0.27955.

On the bigger time frame, the bullish scenario also prevails over a drop. The rise is supported by the lines of the MACD indicator that are located in the green zone. Thus, XRP has managed to keep trading in the rising channel.

In this case, XRP has the chance to reach the zone around $0.29 shortly.

On the daily chart, XRP is about to locate in the sideways trend as outlined on the graph in order to accumulate strength for an upcoming rise. Such a statement is confirmed by the high liquidity in that area.

XRP is trading at $0.2729 at press time.