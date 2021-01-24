Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for January 24

How long is XRP going to locate in the sideways trend?
XRP Price Analysis for January 24
The last day of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization index has gained $20 billion since yesterday.

The relevant data for XRP is looking the following way:

  • Name: XRP

  • Ticker: XRP

  • Market Cap: $12,428,562,919

  • Price: $0.2748

  • Volume (24h): $2,508,698,187

  • Change (24h): 1.80%

The data is relevant at press time.

XRP/USD: Struggling to reach the $0.30 mark

XRP is looking weaker than the other altcoins as the rate of the crypto has risen by only 1.80% over the past 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, XRP is about to rise in the short-term scenario as buyers' power is confirmed by high liquidity. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that potential growth is possible to the local resistance at $0.27955.

On the bigger time frame, the bullish scenario also prevails over a drop. The rise is supported by the lines of the MACD indicator that are located in the green zone. Thus, XRP has managed to keep trading in the rising channel.

In this case, XRP has the chance to reach the zone around $0.29 shortly.

On the daily chart, XRP is about to locate in the sideways trend as outlined on the graph in order to accumulate strength for an upcoming rise. Such a statement is confirmed by the high liquidity in that area.

XRP is trading at $0.2729 at press time.

 
