XRP Price Analysis for February 8

Wed, 02/08/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP found local bottom yet?
The rates of most of the coins keep trading in the green zone today.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has approached the local support level at $0.3988. If the candle fixes around it with no wicks or even below that mark, bears can seize the initiative and drop the rate to the $0.395 zone.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The situation is unclear on the daily time frame as the price has made a false breakout of the $0.4050 mark. This means that XRP is not ready enough for further growth. Respectively, the drop to the nearest support at $0.3860 can happen within a few days if buyers cannot seize the initiative.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

XRP keeps accumulating power on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as the volume continues to decline. One can think about a potential rise only if the rate gets back at least to the middle of the channel, around the 0.00001760 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3989 at press time.

article image
