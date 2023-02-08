XRP Price Analysis for February 8

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The rates of most of the coins keep trading in the green zone today.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has approached the local support level at $0.3988. If the candle fixes around it with no wicks or even below that mark, bears can seize the initiative and drop the rate to the $0.395 zone.

The situation is unclear on the daily time frame as the price has made a false breakout of the $0.4050 mark. This means that XRP is not ready enough for further growth. Respectively, the drop to the nearest support at $0.3860 can happen within a few days if buyers cannot seize the initiative.

XRP keeps accumulating power on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC) as the volume continues to decline. One can think about a potential rise only if the rate gets back at least to the middle of the channel, around the 0.00001760 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.3989 at press time.