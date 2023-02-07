Original U.Today article

XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 7

Tue, 02/07/2023 - 15:25
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are there any coins that can rise against market correction?
XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 7
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is trading neutral as some coins keep rising, while others have entered a correction phase.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP is almost unchanged over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, XRP remains under the bears' pressure as the rate keeps trading near the support level. The selling volume is high, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 6

If the candle closes near the $0.39 mark or below it, there is a high chance to see the breakout of the support, followed by a drop to the $0.37-$0.38 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.3970 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has already entered a correction phase, going down by 0.47%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to XRP as the rate is too far away from the resistance to keep the rise. In this case, the breakout of the interim mark of $0.38 may lead to the test of the support at $0.3678. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3880 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading
02/07/2023 - 17:03
Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Unexpectedly Drops to 50-Day Moving Average as 40% of Rally's Gains Are Gone
02/07/2023 - 17:00
XRP Unexpectedly Drops to 50-Day Moving Average as 40% of Rally's Gains Are Gone
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Compound (COMP) Breaking Out, Targeting $67, Analyst Says
02/07/2023 - 16:05
Compound (COMP) Breaking Out, Targeting $67, Analyst Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan