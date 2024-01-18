Advertisement
XRP Plots Dramatic Comeback, Here Are Catalysts to Watch

Godfrey Benjamin
XRP has trailed behind its peers; however, it has what it takes to print mega comeback
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 12:51
XRP Plots Dramatic Comeback, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
XRP is lagging on the broader market as top altcoins find their way back into profitable zones. At the time of writing, data from CoinMarketCap pegs the price of XRP at $0.565, down 0.87% in the past 24 hours. For the past 24 hours, XRP has been hovering between two major extremes, from $0.5631 to $0.5722.

XRP Sees Explosive 244% Surge in Fund Inflows as XRP ETF May Be Reality

A look at the XRP/USDT 1D chart shows that a breakout in XRP’s price is looming on the horizon. The token has started diverging away from the lower Bollinger Bands, a strong showcase of a momentum change. Should XRP conquer the Neutral Bollinger Bands, its potential to grow toward the $0.6 price mark will be validated.

There is confirmation of this brewing potential comeback showcased by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MADC) indicator. Here, the MACD line and the Signal line are on par, and a major shift could reverse the current stalemate on the market.

XRP/USDT 1D Chart via TradingView

At the moment, XRP is among the tokens that have not had major gains in the past week or since the start of the year. However, it has managed to maintain its ranking as the sixth largest token behind Solana (SOL), which displaced it late last year.

New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance

XRP growth catalyst to watch

XRP has a couple of features that make it an excellent candidate for growth; however, it has not started wielding it properly. The coin’s utility as a payment and settlement token is the biggest fundamental that can power its growth, but the rate of expansion of this fundamental has been at a low ebb, even with Judge Analisa Torres ruling that the coin is, in itself, not an investment contract.

XRP whales have been making a big play to change the status quo in recent times, however, the complement from retail investors is not coming forth as 24-hour trading volume has shifted to $900,073,140 from an average $1.3 billion earlier this year.

Should all these factors align and emerging protocols on XRP Ledger (XRPL) stir adoption, XRP might be on its way to reclaiming lost ground.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

