Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger (XRPL) Just Made History With This Metric

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP Ledger now has over five million registered active accounts
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 12:18
XRP Ledger (XRPL) Just Made History With This Metric
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) protocol has recorded another historic milestone as the total number of active accounts on the network has surpassed the five million benchmark. The popular XRPL explorer XRPScan shared this insight with an accompanying chart to lend legitimacy to the quoted figures.

Intriguing XRP Ledger (XRPL) stats

According to the data shared by the XRPL, the active addresses come in at 5,000,315, with a total available XRP supply coming in at 99,988,011,262, units. Of this figure, a total of 40,508,420,089 XRP remains locked in escrow as the current circulating supply is worth 59,467,602,343 XRP.

Related
XRP Ledger Unveils Key Milestones in Epic 2024 Start

XRP Ledger has every reason to maintain its bullish engagement as it has recorded some promising upgrades that generally enhance its usability and potential for more positive growth.

As a contributor to the statistics that helped usher in the historic milestone, XRPScan also brandished the infamous XRP rich list that lists the American blockchain payments firm as the largest holder of the coin. Ripple Labs currently holds as much as 5,000,0000,0000 XRP, held in escrow in about eight addresses tied to the company.

Besides Ripple Labs, Binance Exchange Uphold, Upbit and Kraken also occupy the top position of firms holding enormous quantities of XRP. The embrace of XRP by these trading platforms opens the asset and its underlying XRPL network to a massive growth trajectory, showcased through the impressive active address count.

Related
XRP's Hot New Rival: XAH Token Soars 441%, Outshining Original

Upgrades making difference

In a bid to make XRP Ledger more functional, the Hooks protocol will make the blockchain a smart contract outfit that has been introduced, with newer sidechains like Xahau and Evernode (EVERS) also shifting sentiment across the board.

Though XRP is a highly ranked digital currency, XRP Ledger is not as recognized when compared to its peers. The strategic move to upgrade the network with new functionalities has served as an attraction point for users as a whole.

#XRPL
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
2024/01/08 13:43
Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
2024/01/08 13:17
Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
2024/01/08 13:17
Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

COCA and Wirex Unveil World's First MPC Wallet with Non-Custodial Debit Card
Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
Show all