XRP Ledger (XRPL) Just Made History With This Metric

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) protocol has recorded another historic milestone as the total number of active accounts on the network has surpassed the five million benchmark. The popular XRPL explorer XRPScan shared this insight with an accompanying chart to lend legitimacy to the quoted figures.

Intriguing XRP Ledger (XRPL) stats

According to the data shared by the XRPL, the active addresses come in at 5,000,315, with a total available XRP supply coming in at 99,988,011,262, units. Of this figure, a total of 40,508,420,089 XRP remains locked in escrow as the current circulating supply is worth 59,467,602,343 XRP.

XRP Ledger has every reason to maintain its bullish engagement as it has recorded some promising upgrades that generally enhance its usability and potential for more positive growth.

The XRP Ledger has surpassed 5 million active accounts: https://t.co/FNRMYddB5Y pic.twitter.com/twe4sCUcPJ — XRPScan (@xrpscan) January 8, 2024

As a contributor to the statistics that helped usher in the historic milestone, XRPScan also brandished the infamous XRP rich list that lists the American blockchain payments firm as the largest holder of the coin. Ripple Labs currently holds as much as 5,000,0000,0000 XRP, held in escrow in about eight addresses tied to the company.

Besides Ripple Labs, Binance Exchange Uphold, Upbit and Kraken also occupy the top position of firms holding enormous quantities of XRP. The embrace of XRP by these trading platforms opens the asset and its underlying XRPL network to a massive growth trajectory, showcased through the impressive active address count.

Upgrades making difference

In a bid to make XRP Ledger more functional, the Hooks protocol will make the blockchain a smart contract outfit that has been introduced, with newer sidechains like Xahau and Evernode (EVERS) also shifting sentiment across the board.

Though XRP is a highly ranked digital currency, XRP Ledger is not as recognized when compared to its peers. The strategic move to upgrade the network with new functionalities has served as an attraction point for users as a whole.