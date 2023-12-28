Advertisement
AD

New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance set to list USDC-based trading pairs linked to Ethereum, Solana and XRP, among others
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 13:25
New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a bid to enhance the user trading experience and provide a wider array of choices, Binance has announced the launch of USDC-margined perpetual contracts for popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP. 

Advertisement

Related
Binance v. SEC: Here's What's Happening Now

The introduction of these new trading pairs with up to 125 times leverage is set to go live on Jan. 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC). This move follows closely on the heels of Binance's recent addition of XRP and ADA trading pairs against USDC, showcasing the platform's strategic maneuvers and a notable return of the stablecoin to its ecosystem.

To celebrate the launch of USDC-margined futures contracts, Binance Futures is offering a 10% promotional trading fee discount on all trades within the specified period. The promotion period is from Jan. 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC) to April 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC).

For users opting to pay their trading fees with BNB on the Binance Futures platform, the 10% promotional trading fee discount for USDC-margined futures contracts will be an additional benefit on top of the existing 10% BNB fee discount. This double discount provides added value for BNB users, encouraging further engagement with the new trading pairs.

Binance’s regulatory landscape and delisting decisions

The expansion of trading pairs and the reintroduction of USDC come at a time when Binance is navigating increased regulatory scrutiny.

Related
Binance v. SEC: Multiple Bitcoin Pairs Face Service Cuts Amid Court Clash

Recent delisting decisions, including spot trading pairs linked to the British Pound (GBP), such as ADA, BTC, DOGE and XRP, reflect Binance's efforts to streamline operations and comply with regulatory requirements. 

The ongoing investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the SEC have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, prompting the exchange to make strategic decisions to ensure regulatory compliance. Traders and enthusiasts alike will be closely watching how these developments unfold in the coming months.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image This Asset Might Explode Soon, But Reason Is Not What You Think
2023/12/28 13:23
This Asset Might Explode Soon, But Reason Is Not What You Think
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
2023/12/28 13:23
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
2023/12/28 13:23
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana
Step Into the Future of Crypto at the Crypto Vision Conference 2024 in Makati!
BoneX Margin Makes History By Being The First Platform To Provide 20% Cash Back
RepubliK Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Web3 Security in Social Media
Metaverse Onlife Zone (MOZ) Gears Up for IEO on Koinpark: Redefining Precision in Virtual Synchronization
Don't Just Trade, Thrive: Unlocking the KoinBay Advantage
World K-Pop Center's Grand Event on December 29: "Click the Star in Seoul" Unveiling KPC's Global Vision
Three New Products Unveiled By RENEC Blockchain, Opening Up Profitable Investing Opportunities
Swych Finance Releases the Next Generation of Decentralized Perpetual Exchanges
Clock Ticking: 6 Hours Left in MetaWin's Thrilling $1 Million USDC Prize Race
Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Completes $13.5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance
This Asset Might Explode Soon, But Reason Is Not What You Think
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
Cardano (ADA) Could Surge 20% More With This Pattern Breakout: Details
Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT
Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?
Show all
Advertisement
AD