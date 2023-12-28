New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a bid to enhance the user trading experience and provide a wider array of choices, Binance has announced the launch of USDC-margined perpetual contracts for popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP.

The introduction of these new trading pairs with up to 125 times leverage is set to go live on Jan. 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC). This move follows closely on the heels of Binance's recent addition of XRP and ADA trading pairs against USDC, showcasing the platform's strategic maneuvers and a notable return of the stablecoin to its ecosystem.

To celebrate the launch of USDC-margined futures contracts, Binance Futures is offering a 10% promotional trading fee discount on all trades within the specified period. The promotion period is from Jan. 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC) to April 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC).

For users opting to pay their trading fees with BNB on the Binance Futures platform, the 10% promotional trading fee discount for USDC-margined futures contracts will be an additional benefit on top of the existing 10% BNB fee discount. This double discount provides added value for BNB users, encouraging further engagement with the new trading pairs.

Binance’s regulatory landscape and delisting decisions

The expansion of trading pairs and the reintroduction of USDC come at a time when Binance is navigating increased regulatory scrutiny.

Recent delisting decisions, including spot trading pairs linked to the British Pound (GBP), such as ADA, BTC, DOGE and XRP, reflect Binance's efforts to streamline operations and comply with regulatory requirements.

The ongoing investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the SEC have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, prompting the exchange to make strategic decisions to ensure regulatory compliance. Traders and enthusiasts alike will be closely watching how these developments unfold in the coming months.