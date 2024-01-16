Advertisement
Abnormal XRP Transfers Continue, With Mysterious 443 Million XRP Move

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
In surprising move, 443.1 million XRP, worth $254.8 million, recently changed hands, adding to intrigue surrounding popular cryptocurrency
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 13:39
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In the latest development concerning XRP, a transfer of 443.1 million XRP occurred between two wallets, marking another chapter in the series of unusual transactions involving the cryptocurrency. The transfer, valued at $254.8 million based on XRP's current price of $0.573, transpired just over an hour ago, as reported by Whale Alert, prompting attention and speculation within the cryptocurrency community.

This event closely follows a substantial transfer on Sunday, where almost $15 billion worth of XRP, which is about 25.6 billion tokens, was moved. The transaction, representing approximately 50% of XRP's total circulating supply, raised concerns and led to revelations from the Bitfinex CEO regarding an attempted attack using the "Partial Payments Exploit." Fortunately, Bitfinex's security measures successfully thwarted the attack.

Upon closer examination of the recent transaction, it appears that the initially unknown addresses may have ties to European exchange Bitvavo. The sender's address, activated a week ago, aligns with Bitvavo's profile, while the recipient's address, activated today and previously empty, is speculated to also be associated with the Amsterdam-based exchange.

What's behind this transfer?

This prompts speculation that the substantial XRP transfer is likely an internal Bitvavo operation, potentially aimed at optimizing storage on hot wallets. Interestingly, this development occurs in the aftermath of a recent incident involving Bitfinex, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing narrative of abnormal XRP transfers.

As the community continues to analyze and interpret these events, the focus remains on understanding the potential impact of these colossal transfers on the market dynamics of XRP.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

