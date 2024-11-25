    XRP Open Interest Hits New Record Peak. Is Major Move on the Horizon?

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP open interest has reached a new record high
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 15:45
    
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    XRP's open interest, which refers to the total number of open futures or options contracts, has hit a new record high of $2.6 billion, according to CoinGlass data. 

    According to Maartunn, a pseudonymous analyst at CryptoQuant, SEC Chair Gary Gensler announcing his upcoming resignation was one of the key factors contributing to the increase in OI. 

    The cryptocurrency has also attracted more attention due to speculation surrounding the launch of an XRP ETF. As reported by U.Today, such firms as Bitwise and Canary Capital have already proposed several spot ETF products designed to track the value of the Ripple-affiliated altcoin. 

    
    According to CoinGlass, XRP's open interest dipped by a little over 4% over the past four hours. At press time, it stands at $2.26 billion. 

    The Ripple-affiliated token continues to outperform the broader cryptocurrency market, currently trading at $1.41 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    Earlier this Monday, XRP reached an intraday high of $1.52. However, it then ended up erasing some of its gains due to Bitcoin's weakness. The leading cryptocurrency recently saw a sharp drop to the $94,000 level. The odds of XRP surpassing the $100,000 level before December have now plunged to 36% on the Kalshi market. 

    Still, XRP remains firmly in the green territory despite Bitcoin's underperformance. It is currently up by 7%, outperforming other major altcoins.  

    #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

