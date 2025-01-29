Advertisement
    'XRP Looks Like Best Altcoin': Seasoned Trader Shares His Chart

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    By holding this level, XRP paves way toward solid growth, top trader and analyst says
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 13:36
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Jacob Canfield, seasoned trader and analyst, shares his thoughts on XRP's price performance in the short term. The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency is “unironically” among his altcoin picks right now.

    XRP looks like “best altcoin chart”: Top trader

    XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency, is up for bullish momentum right now. Top trader and frequent crypto commentator Jacob Canfield opines that XRP showcases the “best chart” on the altcoin scene right now.

    This statement was shared by Canfield, with his 117,000 followers in X (formerly Twitter) today, Jan. 29, 2025.

    Canfield demonstrated two crucial levels XRP has surpassed in recent weeks. First, it managed to turn the resistance zone at $2 into strong support. Then, it found the next support at $3 and is still staying above this crucial level.

    Since November 2024, the XRP price surged by 500%, over $3, for the first time in seven years. However, the XRP price's all-time high, registered in January 2018 at $3.84, is yet to be surpassed.

    XRP Army excited by community day 2025

    Right now, the global audience of XRP supporters is excited by the announcements and prospects of XRP Community Day 2025, a hybrid global gathering for the XRP Ledger and Ripple ecosystems.

    The optimism of the XRP Army is also catalyzed by the potential win of Ripple in its legal battle with the U.S. SEC. Yesterday, information about the legal proceedings was deleted from the official website of the U.S. regulator.

    XRP, the second-largest altcoin, is down by 1.21% in the last 24 hours. XRP price is protecting the $3.1 level against shrinking trading volume.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

