'XRP Looks Like Best Altcoin': Seasoned Trader Shares His Chart

Advertisement

Jacob Canfield, seasoned trader and analyst, shares his thoughts on XRP's price performance in the short term. The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency is “unironically” among his altcoin picks right now.

XRP looks like “best altcoin chart”: Top trader

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency, is up for bullish momentum right now. Top trader and frequent crypto commentator Jacob Canfield opines that XRP showcases the “best chart” on the altcoin scene right now.

$XRP - Unironically looks like the best altcoin chart in crypto right now. pic.twitter.com/87HFyUk4v3 — Jacob Canfield (@JacobCanfield) January 29, 2025

This statement was shared by Canfield, with his 117,000 followers in X (formerly Twitter) today, Jan. 29, 2025.

Advertisement

Canfield demonstrated two crucial levels XRP has surpassed in recent weeks. First, it managed to turn the resistance zone at $2 into strong support. Then, it found the next support at $3 and is still staying above this crucial level.

Since November 2024, the XRP price surged by 500%, over $3, for the first time in seven years. However, the XRP price's all-time high, registered in January 2018 at $3.84, is yet to be surpassed.

XRP Army excited by community day 2025

Right now, the global audience of XRP supporters is excited by the announcements and prospects of XRP Community Day 2025, a hybrid global gathering for the XRP Ledger and Ripple ecosystems.

The optimism of the XRP Army is also catalyzed by the potential win of Ripple in its legal battle with the U.S. SEC. Yesterday, information about the legal proceedings was deleted from the official website of the U.S. regulator.

XRP, the second-largest altcoin, is down by 1.21% in the last 24 hours. XRP price is protecting the $3.1 level against shrinking trading volume.