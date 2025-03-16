Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Angel Investor Says XRP 'Controlled by a Few Individuals'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 16/03/2025 - 10:36
    Early Uber investor Jason Calacanis has opined that Ripple-linked XRP token is centralized
    Advertisement
    Legendary Angel Investor Says XRP 'Controlled by a Few Individuals'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent American angel investor Jason Calacanis, who is known for his wildly successful bet on ride-hailing giant Uber, is convinced that the Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is controlled just by "a few individuals."

    Advertisement

    Earlier, Calacanis argued that XRP was a "centralized controlled security," which is the opposite of Bitcoin.

    He predicted that there would be "chaos" if the SEC ended up approving XRP-based ETF products. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone
    Dogecoin Founder Intrigues Crypto Community With Mysterious Crash Chart
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    The famed angel investor was also critical of the widely discussed summary judgment ruling from July 2023. The ruling stated that sales of XRP tokens on exchanges did not constitute investment contracts. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    New XRP Pair Goes Live on Major Exchange
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 06:25
    New XRP Pair Goes Live on Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    He previously claimed that the token was "obviously a security." "It would have cost little for the Ripple team to have registered it as a security and played by the rules — like everyone else in the industry does all day long," he said back in 2023. 

    Following the SEC lawsuit, Calacanis opined that XRP was a "disaster" that was "clearly going to zero." 

    Recently, Calacanis clarified that he does not own any XRP or Solana (SOL) tokens.

    Will Bitcoin be replaced? 

    Despite being a long-time Bitcoin investor, Calacanis also questioned the future of the leading cryptocurrency in his recent social media post. 

    "All technology gets replaced over time…and bitcoin will be no different," he said.

    However, some Bitcoin proponents have rejected such an idea since they believe that Bitcoin is comparable to USB, the Internet Protocol or the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol, which have lasted for a long time after achieving dominance.

    #Ripple News #XRP ETF

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 16, 2025 - 9:50
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 16
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 9:15
    Ripple Applies for New Trademark: Details
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Angel Investor Says XRP 'Controlled by a Few Individuals'
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 16
    Ripple Applies for New Trademark: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD