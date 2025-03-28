XRP Head and Shoulders Pattern at Risk If XRP Breaks Above $3: What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is shaping up with a head and shoulders pattern on its daily price chart, suggesting a bearish outlook for its price.

According to Ali, a crypto analyst, while XRP is creating a bearish head and shoulders pattern, a potential breakout above $3 might change its market outlook.

Ali wrote in a recent tweet, "If XRP can break above $3, it would invalidate the current head-and-shoulders pattern, potentially flipping the outlook bullish."

Ali shared alongside his tweet an XRP/USDT daily chart pattern depicting the head and shoulders pattern, with the head and left shoulders already formed. The right shoulder is already being formed, with a validation leading to a drop in XRP as low as $1.29, per the target on Ali's chart.

This week, veteran trader Peter Brandt expressed a similar sentiment toward the XRP price. In an X post, Brandt highlighted the appearance of a "textbook" head-and-shoulders pattern (H&S) on the XRP price chart, which could see the XRP price drop as low as $1.07.

According to Brandt, a price increase above $3 could invalidate the H&S pattern. However, a decline below $1.90 raises the risk of a 55% correction.

What's next?

At the time of writing, XRP was down nearly 7% in the last 24 hours to $2.22, extending its loss from highs over $2.50 on March 24 for the fourth day in a row.

On the downside, $1.90 remains a critical support level to monitor. The $1.90 threshold has been tested only three times since November 2024. Since trading above the $2 mark, XRP has not had a daily close below the threshold, indicating that investors may see this area as a potential buy-back.

The essential level for XRP to reclaim remains $2.50, which has served as critical support and resistance during the last four months of market activity.

One possibility is that XRP might consolidate between $2.50 and $2 for some time before making a major move. A major decline from current levels would see XRP target the daily SMA 200 at $1.77. The daily RSI has plunged below the mid-50 level, indicating a minor advantage for the bears.