XRP 1 Million Mark Is Held: Here's What's Happening

The on-chain activity of XRP exhibits resilience despite recent price volatility considering the fact that one of the most telling metrics — daily transaction volume — remains stable above the 1 million mark. The most recent data shows that on March 29, 2025, more than 11.1 million payments were made, supporting the notion that despite market challenges, user activity on XRP Ledger is still robust.

Following a decline that saw it fall below $2.20, XRP is currently making an effort to stabilize its price. The 200 EMA (black line) supports the critical support level near $2, which is just above where XRP is located on the chart. A short-term floor may be provided by buyers aggressively defending the level, as indicated by the bounce from this zone.

XRP, on the other hand, is still trapped in a descending wedge pattern with lower highs continuously applying pressure from the top. Furthermore, the 100 EMA and 50 EMA serve as dynamic resistance points. The continuous fight for bullish momentum is highlighted by the earlier in the week's failure to break above these moving averages.

The upside outlook for XRP is still limited unless it makes a clear move above $2.35-$2.40. However, the persistent strength in on-chain metrics such as payment counts indicates that XRP's usefulness is still present. Strong network activity has historically frequently preceded price recoveries, particularly when paired with resilience in the support zone as is the case at $2.

Despite technical obstacles, there is hope due to the continued on-chain activity, particularly the maintenance of over 1 million daily payments. The way to retest $2.60 might become available if this transactional strength persists and XRP is able to recover ground above $2.35. While prudence is advised until then, the foundations are still very strong.