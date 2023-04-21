XRP Rich List Revealed: Meet Top Accounts Holding Billions and Millions

The XRPScan portal presented an update on the richest XRP holding accounts, adding the ability to filter and select. For this occasion, let's look at who holds billions and millions of XRP in their wallets. According to the data presented, the number of active XRP accounts has now reached the 4.56 million mark.

Looking at the top five, there are few surprises. Ripple and Binance share the top spot, with combined stakes of 3.73 billion XRP and 2.32 billion XRP, respectively. Nevertheless, an unidentified address managed to squeeze in between them, with a balance of almost 1.38 billion XRP. Other such unidentified addresses are nowhere near as large. The closest one is in sixth place and stores only 770 million XRP.

The interesting thing is that all of the spots 15 through 24 at the top went to the largest South Korean exchange, Upbit. Each of its addresses holds 500 million tokens, that is, 5 billion XRP in the aggregate. Previously, U.Today reported on the abnormal trading of XRP on Korean exchanges, and Upbit in particular. At one point, the token accounted for nearly 40% of total turnover on the multibillion-dollar exchange. This occurred during the recent boom in the price of XRP.

What's equally compelling is that Coinbase still has almost 1.7 billion XRP stored on its addresses. It has been more than two years since the token was delisted from the largest U.S. exchange, but the volumes stored on all 106 of those addresses would clearly make Coinbase one of the top XRP holders right now.