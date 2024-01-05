XRP Ledger Unveils Key Milestones in Epic 2024 Start

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL), the decentralized network that powers the XRP cryptocurrency, started the year 2024 with a bang, achieving several key milestones that showcase its innovation, adoption and potential.

Some of the key milestones that XRPL has unveiled in the first few days of 2024 are:

Closing its 85 millionth ledger: XRPL has successfully closed its 85 millionth ledger, marking a significant achievement for the network's longevity and reliability. According to XRPL Services, the current ledger index is 85,072,561.

The ledger is XRPL's core data structure that records the state of the network and its transactions.

XRP Ledger is updated every three to five seconds by the network's validators, who utilize a consensus algorithm to agree on the validity of transactions. XRPL has been in operation since 2012 and has never had a shutdown.

XRPL partnership: RippleX, the team charged with support and development of XRP Ledger, announced in a new tweet that Liminal, a regulated, audited and licensed custody and wallet infrastructure platform for Web3 native institutions, now supports projects built on XRP Ledger.

Liminal is a regulated, audited, and licensed custody & wallet infrastructure platform for Web3 native institutions and now supports projects building on the #XRPL.



Learn more from @liminalcustody Founder Mahin Gupta in this Builders Spotlight.https://t.co/H7QuClppFb — RippleX (@RippleXDev) January 5, 2024

Liminal's partnership with XRPL represents a big step forward in supporting initiatives based on XRPL with wallet infrastructure and custody. Liminal's wallet infrastructure now integrates multi-sig and MPC wallets, as well as hot and cold wallets, on XRP Ledger.

XRP Ledger provides a solid framework for developing use cases centered on custody and tokenization. As a result of the integration, institutions built on XRPL will have access to Liminal's storage environment. Similarly, XRPL projects can gain access to Liminal using Wallet Connect or DeFi APIs.

This enables projects to strengthen their foundation with wallet infrastructure and top-tier custody solutions designed for XRPL development from Liminal.