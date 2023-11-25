Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger Unveils Exciting Update: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This update improves rounding of reduced offers
Sat, 11/25/2023 - 09:56
XRP Ledger Unveils Exciting Update: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP Ledger is on pace for new enhancements, with the amendment "fixReducedOffersV1" now activated on the mainnet.

Advertisement

XRP Ledger's amendment process only allows protocol changes after two weeks of more than 80% validator support, a requirement that has been fulfilled by this amendment.

The "fixReducedOffersV1" amendment, now active on XRP Ledger, is expected to enhance order book efficiency. This update improves the rounding of reduced offers, which benefits XRPL users.

"FixReducedOffersV1" adjusts rounding to prevent order books from being blocked by reduced offers, the exchange rate of which is altered by rounding the remaining amounts.

The exchange rate of a lowered offer is rounded with this amendment so that it is as good as or better than the original offer (from the taker's perspective). This enables the reduced offer to be devoured by offers matching the original, full quantities.

The "fixNFTokenRemint" amendment, which adds a new field, FirstNFTSequence, to prevent reminting, has received a majority and has entered a 14-day activation countdown period, as previously reported. If more than 80% validator support is obtained in two weeks, this amendment may be triggered on the mainnet as well.

Related
XRP Ledger Gets New Proposal, Here's What This Will Change

In the past week, XRP Ledger has received two new proposals: "XLS-49d: Multiple Signer Lists," which would enable support for multiple signer lists per account, and "0051 XLS-51d: NFToken Escrows," which proposes a minor change to accommodate NFT escrows. This is because XRP Ledger presently only enables escrows for a single type of token: XRP.

In a positive milestone, the number of NFTs minted on XRP Ledger has reached 4,693,294, according to Bithomp data.

#XRPL
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Makes Unexpected Breakthrough
2023/11/25 09:55
Cardano (ADA) Price Makes Unexpected Breakthrough
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin Founder Shares Take on Record Jump in DOGE Transactions
2023/11/25 09:55
Dogecoin Founder Shares Take on Record Jump in DOGE Transactions
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Breaks Through: $2,000 Barrier and Beyond
2023/11/25 09:55
Ethereum Breaks Through: $2,000 Barrier and Beyond
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD