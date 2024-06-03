XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old

XRP, one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, has celebrated its 12th birthday on June 2. On that day in 2012, Ripple Labs co-founder Arthur Britto submitted the lines code that had created 100 billion XRP tokens.

It is worth noting that the earliest days of the XRP Ledger have been lost forever due to a critical bug. Hence, the XRP Ledger can be traced back only to December 2012 instead of its actual birthday. "We were still madly squashing bugs as these were early days. We reset the Ledger seq multiple times (for binary format changes) and transaction history was erased," the Ripple CTO said back in December 2019.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz was working with Ripple co-founders Arthur Britto and Jed McCaleb starting in late 2011. Schwartz's first commit was submitted back in November 2011.

A major upgrade

Earlier this year, the XRP Ledger got a major update with the launch of the automated market maker (AMM) feature.

As reported by U.Today , Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that he was "particularly excited" about the new feature.

The total XRP locked has now surpassed five million, according to a recent update.

Meanwhile, the number of active liquidity pools is now in excess of 500.

"With 500 pairs we also reached 25% of Uniswap V3 total pairs. Optimistic for volume and swaps to catch up, the AMM/DEX is in the center of all DeFi," Vet, operator of the XRP Ledger dUNL, said on the X social media platform.