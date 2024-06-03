Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The XRP Ledger has celebrated its 12th birthday
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 8:12
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, has celebrated its 12th birthday on June 2. On that day in 2012, Ripple Labs co-founder Arthur Britto submitted the lines code that had created 100 billion XRP tokens.

    Advertisement

    It is worth noting that the earliest days of the XRP Ledger have been lost forever due to a critical bug. Hence, the XRP Ledger can be traced back only to December 2012 instead of its actual birthday. "We were still madly squashing bugs as these were early days. We reset the Ledger seq multiple times (for binary format changes) and transaction history was erased," the Ripple CTO said back in December 2019.  

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 05:49
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz was working with Ripple co-founders Arthur Britto and Jed McCaleb starting in late 2011. Schwartz's first commit was submitted back in November 2011. 

    A major upgrade 

    Earlier this year, the XRP Ledger got a major update with the launch of the automated market maker (AMM) feature. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that he was "particularly excited" about the new feature.   

    The total XRP locked has now surpassed five million, according to a recent update. 

    Meanwhile, the number of active liquidity pools is now in excess of 500. 

    "With 500 pairs we also reached 25% of Uniswap V3 total pairs. Optimistic for volume and swaps to catch up, the AMM/DEX is in the center of all DeFi," Vet, operator of the XRP Ledger dUNL, said on the X social media platform.

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Jun 03, 2024 - 08:17
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Jun 03, 2024 - 08:17
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Jun 03, 2024 - 08:17
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $TRUMP Presale: The next ICO offering real-world utility and impact
    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD