Advertisement
AD

    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Binance has decided to delist several cryptocurrencies
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 5:49
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the delisting of NEM (XEM), OMG Network (OMG), and Waves (WAVES). These pairs will not be available for either spot or margin trading. 

    Advertisement

    The exchange is going to remove a total of six trading pairs: WNXM/USDT, XEM/USDT, OMG/USDT, WAVES/BTC, WAVES/ETH, WAVES/TRY, and WAVES/USDT. 

    The three aforementioned cryptocurrencies recorded double-digit price increases following the announcement. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear

    According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, XEM is down 12.88%. Meanwhile, OMG and WAVES are down 14.51% and 18.17%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. 

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 18:46
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Binance will ditch these three cryptocurrencies on June 17, according to its Monday announcement. The exchange's users will not be able to deposit the tokens starting from June 18. After Sept. 18, it will not be possible to withdraw these three tokens either. It is worth noting that these tokens might be converted into stablecoins by the exchange, but there is no guarantee that this conversion will take place. 

    The cryptocurrency giant says that it routinely reviews the cryptocurrencies listed on its platform in order to make sure that they meet industry requirements. 

    Binance's delisting decisions hinge on a slew of factors such as the current state of development activity, the commitment of the team behind a certain cryptocurrency, the level of liquidity, regulatory requirements, the stability of the network, and so on. 

    Such delisting decisions are not rare for Binance. As reported by U.Today, it removed six training pairs last month

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Jun 03, 2024 - 06:00
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Jun 03, 2024 - 06:00
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for June 2
    Jun 03, 2024 - 06:00
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $TRUMP Presale: The next ICO offering real-world utility and impact
    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance to Delist These Three Tokens
    Shiba Inu Loses Vital Support: Critical State of SHIB, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $4,000? Solana (SOL) Might Show Massive Reversal Soon
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Predicts How High Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Go in This Cycle
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD