Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

XRP Ledger Layer-2 Platform Launch Date, Here's When It Will Go Live

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP Ledger Layer-2 platform shares update regarding its launch
Thu, 11/02/2023 - 14:30
XRP Ledger Layer-2 Platform Launch Date, Here's When It Will Go Live
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Evernode, a Layer-2 smart contract solution based on the XRP Ledger, has shared an update as regards its launch.

Given the successful launch of the Xahau Network and Hooks functionality now enabled, Evernode can now exist, as stated in its official website post. In this regard, Evernode stated it was targeting its launch for Nov. 27, 2023.

Although this date is open to alteration because some plans may require final touches, an audit of the hooks and mechanisms of Evers airdrops is being considered.

Advertisement

Amid this, Evernode expresses optimism about being able to launch on the targeted date of Nov. 27.

Following the launch of Evernode, an airdrop to XRP holders is planned, with a significant number of Evers, the protocol's proposed native currency, set aside for this reason.

Related
XRP Ledger Smart Contract Platform Provides Key Update on Launch

A total of 5,160,960 Evers is intended to be distributed to XRP holders who held up to 50,000 XRP on XRPL at snapshot and created a matching r-address on Xahau with the Evers trustline set.

Evers will be airdropped into the Xahau account depending on the XRP held in the corresponding XRPL account on the snapshot date of Sept. 1, 2023.

Since expectations remain as to the airdrop, Evernode warns that there are no Evers yet and no Trustline, as only the snapshot has been taken. XRP holders are expected to just do nothing and wait until after Xahau launches.

#XRPL
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Major Ripple Partner Offers SHIB and DOGE Gifts: Details
2023/11/02 15:42
Major Ripple Partner Offers SHIB and DOGE Gifts: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image TrustSwap Appoints Naim Boughazi as CEO: Details
2023/11/02 15:42
TrustSwap Appoints Naim Boughazi as CEO: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Chainlink (LINK) Sees 1,000% Jump in This Metric, Key Implications
2023/11/02 15:42
Chainlink (LINK) Sees 1,000% Jump in This Metric, Key Implications
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD