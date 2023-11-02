XRP Ledger Layer-2 Platform Launch Date, Here's When It Will Go Live

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Evernode, a Layer-2 smart contract solution based on the XRP Ledger, has shared an update as regards its launch.

Given the successful launch of the Xahau Network and Hooks functionality now enabled, Evernode can now exist, as stated in its official website post. In this regard, Evernode stated it was targeting its launch for Nov. 27, 2023.

We’ve updated our website to reflect our launch target of 27th November.https://t.co/Igfc2wl384 — Evernode - No Trustline & No Support🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) November 1, 2023

Although this date is open to alteration because some plans may require final touches, an audit of the hooks and mechanisms of Evers airdrops is being considered.

Amid this, Evernode expresses optimism about being able to launch on the targeted date of Nov. 27.

Following the launch of Evernode, an airdrop to XRP holders is planned, with a significant number of Evers, the protocol's proposed native currency, set aside for this reason.

A total of 5,160,960 Evers is intended to be distributed to XRP holders who held up to 50,000 XRP on XRPL at snapshot and created a matching r-address on Xahau with the Evers trustline set.

Evers will be airdropped into the Xahau account depending on the XRP held in the corresponding XRPL account on the snapshot date of Sept. 1, 2023.

Since expectations remain as to the airdrop, Evernode warns that there are no Evers yet and no Trustline, as only the snapshot has been taken. XRP holders are expected to just do nothing and wait until after Xahau launches.