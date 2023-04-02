XRP Holders to Receive Distribution of Coreum Airdrop on This Date: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Coreum blockchain has released an official report of its mainnet airdrop on March 24, 2023. The Coreum project achieved a significant milestone on March 24, 2023, with the launch of its mainnet and an airdrop campaign.

A 100,000,000 CORE token airdrop was planned for CORE holders, along with a 50,000,000 xCORE token airdrop (option tokens with a strike option price of $10) for SOLO and XRP holders.

Based on the schedule, the Coreum mainnet airdrop snapshot was completed at block number "78622623" on March 24, 2023, at 4 a.m. UTC.

The total number of Coreum, SOLO and XRP holdings claimed during the airdrop is Coreum: 90,727,449, SOLO: 200,426,027 and XRP: 10,026,278.423.

In a blog post, the Coreum team stated that the first round of airdrop distribution for Coreum holders has already begun. However, the distribution of xCORE to SOLO and/or XRP holders is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2023.

1 billion XRP unlocked from escrow

According to Whale Alert, on April 1, Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP from its escrow account.

4th best outcome: Judge grants the SEC summary judgment 🆚 Ripple for both past and present sales of #XRP as an investment contract but the judge makes clear her ruling has nothing to do with secondary sales of #XRP. Ripple appeals the case and we have the status quo for years; — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 31, 2023

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton highlights the four best outcomes for Ripple in the SEC lawsuit in a recent tweet: The first is an outright win for Ripple, with the judge "smacking" the SEC for gross overreach and behavior in the case.

Second, the judge might rule that Ripple offered XRP as an investment contract early in the XRP ecosystem in a few specific instances, but XRP itself is not a security, and ongoing and secondary sales are not securities.

Third, the judge denies both the SEC and Ripple motions for summary judgment and sends the case for a jury trial.

Fourth, the judge grants the SEC summary judgment and clarifies that her ruling has nothing to do with secondary sales.



At the time of writing, XRP was up 2.01% in the last 24 hours at $0.514. The cryptocurrency is also up 11.78% in the past seven days.