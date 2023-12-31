Advertisement
AD

XRP Lawyer on Key Difference Between Ripple and Terra in Battle With SEC

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP lawyer John Deaton cuts through legal noise, pinpointing crucial contrast between Ripple and Terra in their SEC showdowns
Sun, 31/12/2023 - 10:05
XRP Lawyer on Key Difference Between Ripple and Terra in Battle With SEC
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent courtroom showdown, Judge Rakoff delivered a crucial verdict favoring the SEC in its case against Terraform Labs. The ruling deemed Terraform Labs' digital assets, including the prominent UST, as unregistered securities, a significant win for the SEC. Despite this, the decision has left the regulatory landscape for digital assets largely unchanged.

Related
SEC Scores Victory in Terra Case

Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, took to X to weigh in on the contrasting narratives surrounding crypto rulings. Alderoty dismissed comparisons, emphasizing the substantial nature of Ripple's legal victory. He likened it to a small crack compromising a battleship's structural integrity, ultimately leading to its demise.

Attorney John Deaton, representing XRP holders, provided a distinctive perspective on the legal disparities between the Terra and Ripple cases. Deaton asserted that the Howey analysis, crucial in these matters, is inherently fact-intensive. Drawing an analogy, he painted the Terra case as a severe accident caused by a reckless driver, highlighting the government's success in holding Terra responsible.

Contrastingly, the Ripple case, according to Deaton, involved a comparatively minor infraction — akin to a speeding ticket for an expired registration. Despite the fine, Ripple emerged victorious on the key aspect of causing the accident.

Related
Top Ripple Lawyer Says SEC No Longer Scares the Industry

Deaton pointed out that, unlike Terra, Ripple was cleared of any damages related to the incident, presenting a pivotal distinction between the two legal battles.

#XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Bracing for Dip Before Major Surge: Trader
2023/12/31 10:03
XRP Bracing for Dip Before Major Surge: Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) for Second Time Ever
2023/12/31 10:03
Ethereum (ETH) Surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) for Second Time Ever
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Vitalik Buterin Reveals New Ethereum Road Map
2023/12/31 10:03
Vitalik Buterin Reveals New Ethereum Road Map
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Lawyer on Key Difference Between Ripple and Terra in Battle With SEC
XRP Bracing for Dip Before Major Surge: Trader
Ethereum (ETH) Surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) for Second Time Ever
Show all
Advertisement
AD