XRP Holders About to Hit Historic Milestone of 5 Million as 2023 Ends

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As 2023 draws to an end, XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is on the verge of reaching a remarkable milestone of 5 million holders.

According to data from XRPL Services, there are currently 4,979,903 accounts that hold XRP, and the number is growing steadily.

A whopping 59,279,426,679 XRP is held in these accounts, while 1,402 addresses maintain 0 XRP balances.

This impressive achievement reflects the increasing popularity and use of XRP, one of the largest and oldest digital assets in the crypto market.

In over a decade, XRP has maintained its position in the top 10 by market capitalization, with a current value of over $33.86 billion.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.66% in the last 24 hours to $0.626.

Ripple 2024 predictions

As 2023 comes to a close, XRP holders have many reasons to be optimistic and look forward to the future. This year, Ripple was handed a pivotal win in the SEC lawsuit as XRP was declared not to be security.

As reported, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty predicted the very final end of the lawsuit in 2024.

Ripple also forecasts a utility boom in 2024, predicting that funding will rebound with a renewed emphasis on enterprises solving real-world problems rather than focusing solely on infrastructure.

Fintech firms showed greater interest in cryptocurrency in 2023, and according to Ripple's 2023 New Value Report, 3/4 of financial institutions are likely to explore digital asset services in the next three years, particularly for cross-border payments.

Ripple anticipates a rise in fintech and crypto partnerships in 2024 to bridge the gap between emerging and existing financial technology and address legacy pain points.