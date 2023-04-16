XRP Is Not Essential for Ripple and This Is Great: Top Lawyer Assures

Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's recent actions regarding XRP are strong trial evidence, says Bill Morgan
XRP Is Not Essential for Ripple and This Is Great: Top Lawyer Assures
Bill Morgan, a lawyer and cryptocurrency enthusiast, has shared his thoughts on the recent launch of Ripple Liquidity Hub, a cryptocurrency liquidity platform for enterprises. Notably, at the product presentation, Ripple did not mention XRP, which caused surprise and criticism from the community.

As reported by U.Today, the decision to exclude XRP from the product launch has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it undermines the value of XRP. Others believe that Ripple is being cautious due to the ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding cryptocurrencies in the United States.

Related
Ripple Did Not List XRP on Its New Liquidity Hub for This Key Reason: Details

Morgan, however, assures XRP holders that there is no need to worry. He explains that this development shows that XRPL and XRP can function independently of Ripple's use of both in its specific products. He further states that this is excellent evidence for the court that Ripple products do not require XRP either and that token use in the liquidity hub was never priced into it in 2021, or since.

While XRP was mentioned in the pilot phase of the product, Ripple did specify that XRP will be evaluated along with other tokens for support within the product as the regulatory framework in the U.S. becomes clearer, thus confirming part of the community's view as to why XRP is excluded from the new service.

Related
Ripple Launches Public Version of Its B2B Liquidity Hub: Why Is This Important?

Overall, the launch of Ripple Liquidity Hub marks an essential milestone for Ripple and the wider cryptocurrency community. While the exclusion of XRP from the product launch may have caused surprise and concern, it also provides valuable insight into the role of XRP in Ripple's products and services.

