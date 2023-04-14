Ripple's Top Lawyer Highlights SEC's Recent Supreme Court Loss

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 19:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's General Counsel Stuart Alderoty has called attention to the SEC's recent losses in the Supreme Court, citing the latest decision in SEC v Cochran
Ripple's Top Lawyer Highlights SEC's Recent Supreme Court Loss
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple's General Counsel, Stuart Alderoty, recently highlighted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) losing streak in the Supreme Court, with five losses in their last six cases. In his tweet, Alderoty noted the most recent case, SEC v Cochran, decided on April 14.

The case, Securities and Exchange Commission, et al. v. Michelle Cochran, centered on the question of whether federal district courts have jurisdiction to hear challenges to unconstitutional aspects of federal agencies' administrative proceedings.

Related
Pro-XRP Lawyer Argues Chances of Ripple Win in Lawsuit: Details
In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court held that Texas accountant Michelle Cochran had the right to challenge the constitutionality of her Administrative Law Judge's (ALJ) removal protections in federal court before undergoing an administrative adjudication.

In March, Ripple Labs stated that the recent Supreme Court verdict in Bittner v. United States supported their fair notice defense in the ongoing lawsuit with the SEC.

The company asserts the SEC failed to provide clear guidance on compliance with securities laws regarding digital assets, causing confusion among market participants.

In the most recent development, the defendants filed a response to the SEC's letter, challenging the fair notice argument and its reliance on the Howey precedent.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image DOGE Price Analysis for April 14
04/14/2023 - 18:00
DOGE Price Analysis for April 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Bounces Massively, Hits Local High: Here's What's Next
04/14/2023 - 17:00
XRP Bounces Massively, Hits Local High: Here's What's Next
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image €500,000 Bitcoin Ransom: 53-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Targeting German Retailer: 53-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Targeting German Retailer
04/14/2023 - 16:30
€500,000 Bitcoin Ransom: 53-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Targeting German Retailer: 53-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Targeting German Retailer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya