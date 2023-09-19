XRP Holders Get Special Offer from Japanese IT Behemoth

Tue, 09/19/2023 - 17:02
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Japanese IT giant GMO Internet's GMO Coin is rolling out a unique offer, offering airdrops of Songbird (SGB) tokens to eligible holders of XRP
XRP Holders Get Special Offer from Japanese IT Behemoth
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

GMO Coin, the cryptocurrency exchange of Japanese giant GMO Internet, has confirmed that it will be issuing airdrops of Songbird (SGB) tokens to holders of XRP in Japanese yen. The funds will be delivered by the end of the month.  

The Songbird airdrop  

Eligible customers for this offer are those who held physical XRP in a GMO Coin account as of 9:00 AM on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2020. This also extends to customers using the company's crypto asset lending services. 

The amount of the airdrop will be determined based on a snapshot of XRP holdings taken at the same time and converted to yen using a proprietary method. 

Related
Polkadot Welcomes Circle's USDC

Although the standard price for the conversion is yet to be announced, GMO Coin has confirmed that even if customers sell or send their XRP after the snapshot, they will still be eligible for the airdrop. The company plans to deliver the funds to qualifying accounts by Sept. 29.

GMO Coin's crypto endeavors 

GMO has been bullish on cryptocurrencies, consistently making developments in the crypto space. On top of launching a crypto exchange, it also initiated a bitcoin mining operation before shutting it down due to a crypto market downturn back in 2018. Additionally, GMO Internet has been licensed to issue a JPY-pegged stablecoin in New York. Earlier this year, GMO Financial Holdings acquired a 10% stake in AWR Capital, a prominent crypto hedge fund. 

#XRP News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Blockchain Metis Kickstarts $5 Million DeFi Incentive Initiative
09/19/2023 - 17:00
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Blockchain Metis Kickstarts $5 Million DeFi Incentive Initiative
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Crypto Wallet Provider Issues Alert to ETH, Polygon Holders
09/19/2023 - 16:30
Crypto Wallet Provider Issues Alert to ETH, Polygon Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 19
09/19/2023 - 16:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk