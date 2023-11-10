XRP Futures Listed on Major Exchange, DOGE's Current Price Echoes Pre-Surge Levels of 2021, SHIB Burn Rate up 704%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

XRP futures listed on major crypto exchange: Details

According to a recent announcement by Poloniex, one of the world's oldest crypto exchanges, it has made XRP perpetual futures available for trading on its platform. As stated on Poloniex's website, the exchange launched a USDT-margined XRP perpetual contract yesterday, Nov. 9, 2023. The USDT-margined perpetual contract, XRP/USDT, will offer leverage of 1x to 20x and will be supported in cross-margin/isolated-margin modes. Last month, XRP perpetual futures (among others) also became available for Coinbase advanced customers in eligible non-U.S. jurisdictions.

DOGE's current price echoes pre-surge levels of 2021

Kaleo, a popular crypto analyst with more than 600,000 followers on X platform, has recently shared his view on the price behavior of Dogecoin meme crypto . According to his observations, DOGE's price has recently been at the same levels it was at before its notable increase in the spring of 2021. Back then, the meme coin reached the 9-to-10-cent range shortly and then surged to approximately 15 cents. Kaleo's scenario suggests a quick surge for DOGE, with intermittent plateaus. Based on past price movements, the prediction suggests a swift rise to a high of about 20 cents, being tied to Bitcoin's performance. However, at the moment, DOGE is 89.51% from its all-time high.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate up 704%