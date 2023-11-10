Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

XRP Futures Listed on Major Exchange, DOGE's Current Price Echoes Pre-Surge Levels of 2021, SHIB Burn Rate up 704%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Keep an eye on the latest updates in the crypto industry with U.Today's news digest!
Fri, 11/10/2023 - 17:00
XRP Futures Listed on Major Exchange, DOGE's Current Price Echoes Pre-Surge Levels of 2021, SHIB Burn Rate up 704%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

XRP futures listed on major crypto exchange: Details

According to a recent announcement by Poloniex, one of the world's oldest crypto exchanges, it has made XRP perpetual futures available for trading on its platform. As stated on Poloniex's website, the exchange launched a USDT-margined XRP perpetual contract yesterday, Nov. 9, 2023. The USDT-margined perpetual contract, XRP/USDT, will offer leverage of 1x to 20x and will be supported in cross-margin/isolated-margin modes. Last month, XRP perpetual futures (among others) also became available for Coinbase advanced customers in eligible non-U.S. jurisdictions.

Related
Ripple CEO Ready to Take XRP Fight to Supreme Court

DOGE's current price echoes pre-surge levels of 2021

Kaleo, a popular crypto analyst with more than 600,000 followers on X platform, has recently shared his view on the price behavior of Dogecoin meme crypto. According to his observations, DOGE's price has recently been at the same levels it was at before its notable increase in the spring of 2021. Back then, the meme coin reached the 9-to-10-cent range shortly and then surged to approximately 15 cents. Kaleo's scenario suggests a quick surge for DOGE, with intermittent plateaus. Based on past price movements, the prediction suggests a swift rise to a high of about 20 cents, being tied to Bitcoin's performance. However, at the moment, DOGE is 89.51% from its all-time high.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate up 704%

Data provided by Shibburn demonstrates that yesterday, the burn rate of Shiba Inu gained a massive boost. Per data, the SHIB army has managed to send 9,793,961 SHIB to dead wallets, pushing the burn rate up 704.59% from the previous day's level. This burn rate is consistent with the pace set at the beginning of the week, with more than 120 million SHIB removed from circulation so far. Since the introduction of the deflationary metric, the SHIB community has destroyed 410,644,719,355,767 SHIB, which leaves about 580,026,441,139,621 SHIB in circulation. This shows that there is still a long way to go to get rid of the large chunks of SHIB that keep prices diluted.

#XRP News #Dogecoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image XRP Lawyer Believes Ripple Will Trim $770 Million Fine
2023/11/10 17:02
XRP Lawyer Believes Ripple Will Trim $770 Million Fine
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10
2023/11/10 17:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu Records 406% Whale Activity Spike, Here's Amount of SHIB Moved
2023/11/10 17:02
Shiba Inu Records 406% Whale Activity Spike, Here's Amount of SHIB Moved
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD