XRP Fork Flare Gets Support from One More Major Exchange

Mon, 11/30/2020 - 19:48
Alex Dovbnya
Poloniex, one of the oldest crypto exchanges, will support Flare Networks’ Spark airdrop
Poloniex is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to announce its participation in Flare Networks’ upcoming Spark airdrop slated for Dec. 12, according to its Nov. 30 announcement.

Overall, 34 exchanges now support the utility fork of XRP, with Poloniex, Bitfinex, and Gate.io being the most recent additions. 

Binance, the world’s largest exchange by reported trading volumes, is also on the list. However, its U.S. arm won’t take part in the airdrop. 

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in North America, earned scorn from the XRP community last week after failing to engage with the Flare Networks. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

