XRP Fork Flare Gets Support from One More Major Exchange

Poloniex, one of the oldest crypto exchanges, will support Flare Networks’ Spark airdrop

Poloniex is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to announce its participation in Flare Networks’ upcoming Spark airdrop slated for Dec. 12, according to its Nov. 30 announcement.

Overall, 34 exchanges now support the utility fork of XRP, with Poloniex, Bitfinex, and Gate.io being the most recent additions.

Image by @stedas

Binance, the world’s largest exchange by reported trading volumes, is also on the list. However, its U.S. arm won’t take part in the airdrop.

As reported by U.Today, Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in North America, earned scorn from the XRP community last week after failing to engage with the Flare Networks.