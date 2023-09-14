XRP Expansion: Ripple and Tranglo Set Sights on Three Fresh Countries

Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:15
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Tranglo confirms global XRP adoption into Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia with Ripple and SBI
XRP Expansion: Ripple and Tranglo Set Sights on Three Fresh Countries
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent development, Tranglo, the global digital credit and money hub, has officially declared its involvement in a transformative joint venture alongside Ripple, the pioneering cryptocurrency payment giant, and SBI, a major powerhouse in the Japanese financial sector. This collaborative venture, named SBI Ripple Asia, is poised to revolutionize the landscape of remittances in Southeast Asia.

Related
Ripple and SBI Holdings Reveals Game-Changing XRP Adoption Strategy

Following an initial report by U.Today just a little over a week ago, Tranglo's official X account has now unequivocally affirmed its pivotal role in this collaborative endeavor. The primary thrust of this partnership is the introduction of XRP-enabled remittance solutions leveraged by Ripple into bank accounts domiciled in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, with the actual implementation slated to kick off in the near future.

In the context of this partnership, SBI Remit will play a central role in promptly processing customer remittance requests by utilizing XRP as an intermediary currency. Tranglo, renowned for its experience in the remittance sector in the region, has been strategically included to ensure smooth fund reception in recipients' local currencies, simplifying cross-border transactions.

Related
XRP Making Massive Comeback

The adoption of XRP offers various benefits, such as enhanced scalability, cost-effectiveness and speed. It also facilitates seamless fund transfers across Ripple's extensive global partner network, bolstering the competitiveness of SBI Remit in the international field.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin Scarcity Argument Smashed by Black Swan Author, Here's How
09/14/2023 - 11:57
Bitcoin Scarcity Argument Smashed by Black Swan Author, Here's How
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Coinbase's Lightning Network Plans Get Backing From Ark Invest CEO
09/14/2023 - 11:36
Coinbase's Lightning Network Plans Get Backing From Ark Invest CEO
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum (ETH) Wallets Saw Second Most Active Day Since Launch
09/14/2023 - 11:17
Ethereum (ETH) Wallets Saw Second Most Active Day Since Launch
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov