XRP Expansion: Ripple and Tranglo Set Sights on Three Fresh Countries

In a recent development, Tranglo, the global digital credit and money hub, has officially declared its involvement in a transformative joint venture alongside Ripple, the pioneering cryptocurrency payment giant, and SBI, a major powerhouse in the Japanese financial sector. This collaborative venture, named SBI Ripple Asia, is poised to revolutionize the landscape of remittances in Southeast Asia.

Following an initial report by U.Today just a little over a week ago, Tranglo's official X account has now unequivocally affirmed its pivotal role in this collaborative endeavor. The primary thrust of this partnership is the introduction of XRP-enabled remittance solutions leveraged by Ripple into bank accounts domiciled in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, with the actual implementation slated to kick off in the near future.

SBI Remit Co., Ltd. expands #XRP remittance payout to 3 ASEAN countries 🤩



The remittance services provider will work with @Ripple and SBI Ripple Asia Co., Ltd. to expand XRP remittance services to bank accounts in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia. — Tranglo (@Tranglo) September 14, 2023

In the context of this partnership, SBI Remit will play a central role in promptly processing customer remittance requests by utilizing XRP as an intermediary currency. Tranglo, renowned for its experience in the remittance sector in the region, has been strategically included to ensure smooth fund reception in recipients' local currencies, simplifying cross-border transactions.

The adoption of XRP offers various benefits, such as enhanced scalability, cost-effectiveness and speed. It also facilitates seamless fund transfers across Ripple's extensive global partner network, bolstering the competitiveness of SBI Remit in the international field.