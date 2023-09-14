XRP Ledger Gets Big Release, Here's What's New

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

RippleX, the team in charge of the development of the XRP Ledger, has made an exciting announcement on X (formerly Twitter): XRP Ledger (rippled server) version 1.12.0 has been released.

RippleX urges XRPL server operators to upgrade to the latest version 1.12.0 by Sept. 20, 2023, to ensure service continuity and the ability to vote for new amendments such as XLS-30.

As stated in a blog post, Version 1.12.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, adds new features and bug fixes and introduces three new amendments, which are AMM, Clawback and fixReducedOffersV1.

These three additional amendments are now open for voting via the XRP Ledger's amendment process, which allows protocol changes after two weeks of more than 80% validator support.

Explaining the three amendments, AMM introduces the DeFi automated market maker (AMM) protocol to the XRP Ledger's decentralized exchange, enabling users to trade assets without a counterparty. The clawback amendment, on the other hand, adds the "Allow Clawback" feature, which lets an issuer recover, or claw back, tokens that they previously issued.

"fixReducedOffersV1" reduces the occurrence of order books that are blocked by reduced offers.

The latest release contains bug fixes and performance improvements. Also, the Docs and Build System saw several updates. For instance, the build dependencies were updated to the most recent versions in Conan Center. The checkout versions were also updated to resolve warnings during GitHub jobs, among several others.

What's next?

According to the XRPL official blog, a devnet reset is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Devnet is a test network that runs prereleased versions of the code with new amendments enabled, allowing diverse parties to test new features.

The RippleX-managed devnet test network will be reset here, and a temporary devnet outage of less than an hour is expected during this time.

Ripple operates several altnets for a variety of reasons, including testnet, devnet and AMM-devnet. Unlike mainnet, these chains are centralized, with validators controlled by a single entity and capable of being reset.