Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market showing mixed dynamics, even though Bitcoin exceeded $100,000
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 0:01
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Concern among investors has been raised by XRP's notable 25% decline in value. This correction may not be as concerning as it first appears, though. The cryptocurrency was in overbought territory after its recent explosive rally, and this pullback might just be a healthy retracement that paves the way for further growth.

    XRP's explosive surge to above $3 was driven by robust momentum and rekindled market interest. But like any rally, there would inevitably be a retracement. With this decline, XRP is now nearer more reliable support levels like $2.30 and $1.95, which may serve as the basis for a subsequent move. XRP has shown resilience by staying well above its prior long-term resistance levels in spite of a steep drop.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The asset is still above its major moving averages such as the 50-day EMA, which has a track record of serving as a dependable support area during declines. This correction may be a much-needed reprieve that will help XRP gain momentum. A fresh round of buying could drive the asset back toward $3 and possibly higher if it can hold steady around the $2.30 level and sustain trading volume.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Rally Is 'Precursor' to S&P 500
    Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000
    Nasdaq-Listed Company to Buy XRP and Bitcoin

    However, significant bullish momentum and wider market support are needed to break above $3 once more. The next crucial zone on the downside is located at $1.95 if XRP is unable to maintain its support levels. If it falls below this, it might be an indication of a more significant correction, which could temporarily erode investor confidence.

    Advertisement

    It is crucial to consider the recent performance of XRP when evaluating the 25% decline, even though it may seem concerning. Investors may use the pullback as a chance to review their holdings and wait for the market to level off. The speed at which XRP recovers and its ability to maintain its momentum in the upcoming weeks will determine much of its future. Currently, the drop is more of a reset than a crisis.

    Dogecoin retraces

    Following its spectacular recent rally, Dogecoin has been on a steady upward trajectory, holding its position close to $0.044. Nevertheless, a crucial indicator that coincides with the surge is a decline in trading volume. The current uptrend's sustainability is called into question by this discrepancy between volume and price action. Instead of the earlier explosive spikes, DOGE's price movement has been marked by consistent gains. 

    The absence of supporting volume raises the possibility that buyers are not as convinced, even though this controlled ascent usually denotes healthy growth. Strong upward trends are frequently supported by higher trading activity, which strengthens support and lessens the chance of a precipitous decline.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for December 5
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 13:56
    XRP Price Prediction for December 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    The decreasing volume could indicate that DOGE is losing traction and could be subject to a correction. The asset runs the danger of retracing to its prior support levels, especially those around $0.37 and $0.28 in the absence of fresh buying interest. Targeting the $0.50 level as the next psychological resistance, DOGE may continue to rise if it can draw in more buyers and volume increases. 

    But if there is not any notable volume growth, selling pressure will probably increase, which could cause the price to decline toward the crucial support zone at $0.37. There are risks and opportunities associated with Dogecoin's current position. The volume will probably determine the asset's short-term course, so traders and investors should keep a careful eye on it in the days ahead.

    Shiba Inu's quick ascent

    The price of Shiba Inu recently reached remarkable highs above $0.000033 due to a notable spike in volatility. But the rally soon lost steam, and it abruptly turned around. This pattern of explosive growth followed by swift corrections has become a recurring theme for SHIB, underscoring the challenges it faces in maintaining upward momentum. Increased speculation and rekindled interest in meme coins propelled by general market optimism are responsible for the initial spike.

    Related
    108 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Not Be Enough: Details
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 13:42
    108 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Not Be Enough: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The strong trading volume that accompanied Shiba Inu's breakout from its consolidation phase was crucial in drawing in traders seeking rapid profits. Additionally, on-chain information indicated an increase in active addresses and transaction volumes, which momentarily reinforced SHIB's upward trend. Although the rally was spectacular, SHIB was unable to maintain its gains.

    Buyers' failure to follow through and a decline in trading volume caused a swift reversal. After failing to overcome the resistance at $0.000033, the price has since retraced to the $0.000031 level, where it is currently trading close to its most recent support. The fact that momentum has slowed emphasizes how speculative SHIB's market activity is.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 19:52
    Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Rally Is 'Precursor' to S&P 500
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 17:30
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Surges 10% Before Paring Gains
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Metaplex Protocol Achieves Record-Breaking Protocol Fees in November 2024
    Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui
    STEPN GO and adidas launch First-Ever STEPN GO x adidas Physical Shoe Drop
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Rally Is 'Precursor' to S&P 500
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Surges 10% Before Paring Gains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD