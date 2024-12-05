XRP Price Prediction for December 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 8.22%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the resistance than to the support level. However, most of the ATR has been passed. In this case, there are low chances of any sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the support level of $2.2011.

If the candle closes far from it, traders may witness a bounce back to the $2.60 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $2.35 level. If its false breakout happens and the candle closes with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $2 zone.

XRP is trading at $2.3575 at press time.