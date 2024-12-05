Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 5

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of XRP reached its local peak?
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 13:56
    XRP Price Prediction for December 5
    The market keeps growing today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    XRP is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 8.22%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the resistance than to the support level. However, most of the ATR has been passed. In this case, there are low chances of any sharp moves by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the support level of $2.2011.

    If the candle closes far from it, traders may witness a bounce back to the $2.60 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $2.35 level. If its false breakout happens and the candle closes with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $2 zone.

    XRP is trading at $2.3575 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

