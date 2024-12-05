108 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Not Be Enough: Details

Shiba Inu is still generating some traction on the market because of its recent price movement and on-chain dynamics, which point to possible growth. Because of its current market positioning, SHIB has been demonstrating resilience in the face of wider market uncertainties, drawing attention from investors hoping for a recovery. A total of 56.34% of SHIB holders are in the money according to the most recent on-chain data, suggesting high profitability at current price levels.

Between $0.000027 and $0.000029, a notable cluster of SHIB activity is seen, indicating a crucial support area. In the meantime, the resistance area between $0.000031 and $0.000033 indicates a significant obstacle that SHIB must get past in order to maintain its upward momentum.

With only 16-45% of addresses concentrated in the current price range, market coverage is still lacking despite the fact that the presence of 129-39K actively profiting addresses indicates increased interest and support. This disparity suggests the possibility of additional demand and accumulation in the event that market sentiment improves. Recent price activity for SHIB presents a conflicting image. The asset experienced a retracement after a rally that drove it to $0.000033, returning to the $0.000031 range.

Although this decline is noteworthy, it does not necessarily mean that bullish prospects are over. The recent price recovery and the presence of increased trading volumes indicate that SHIB may yet be able to resume its upward trajectory. Immediate resistance is still at $0.000033, while critical support is at $0.000026. An upward breakout above this level might indicate a robust rally, with a target of $0.000035 or higher.

The downside is that retesting the $0.000022 zone could lead to deeper corrections if the $0.000026 level is lost. Its capacity to sustain momentum and overcome significant resistance levels will determine Shiba Inu's future. Growing network engagement and on-chain activity suggest room for expansion. Stronger bullish sentiment and a wider market recovery, however, will be essential for SHIB to strengthen its position. Even though 108 billion SHIB may seem like a lot, SHIB's long-term success will depend on ongoing market support.