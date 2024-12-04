XRP Could Drop Back Below $0.60, Predicts Analyst; Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 10,817 Profit; 2,020,624,700 SHIB Burned in Just One Hour: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP predicted to drop back below $0.60 by major analyst

According to a recent prediction by X user IncomeSharks (more than 500,000 followers), XRP could face a significant price correction , potentially dropping below the $0.60 mark. He noted that nearly half of XRP's total supply is not in circulation, with Ripple holding 38.9 billion tokens in escrow. "There's a reason this space collectively dislikes this token because it's always pumping and dumping," wrote IncomeSharks in the conclusion of his X post. Per Weiss Crypto, factors contributing to XRP's recent rally include anticipated regulatory approval for Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin and the potential launch of an XRP ETF. While the community is abuzz about the possibility of XRP's price reaching $100, there are some who are skeptical about such an outcome due to the token's history of severe downturns. For example, in April 2021, XRP spiked to nearly $2 but ended up collapsing nearly 75% within just two months.

Ancient Bitcoin wallet revives with staggering 10,817% profit

Yesterday , Whale Alert blockchain tracker spotted an ancient whale, who resurfaced after a dormancy of 10.9 years. The whale executed two transfers of 50 Bitcoin in total, moving 47 BTC to an unknown address and 3 BTC to a Coinbase exchange-designated wallet. As stated in Whale Alert's X post, the whale received the funds back in 2014 for a mere $44,030, when Bitcoin was valued at $880.60 each. Nowadays, the lucky address holds a stash worth approximately $4,806,870, which reflects an incredible return of 10,817%. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin's price is standing at $95,754, up 1.87% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. While the rise of dormant BTC whales might exert selling pressure on the market, the prevailing enthusiasm is supporting Bitcoin's overall growth.

