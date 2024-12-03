Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Revives With Staggering 10,817% Profit: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Another dormant Bitcoin whale wakes up after about 11 years
    Tue, 3/12/2024 - 9:58
    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Revives With Staggering 10,817% Profit: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the price of Bitcoin (BTC) trading at its historic high of all time, another ancient whale is back to life. Per data from Whale Alert, the address "1B4Rh…qYK4a" initiated two transfers; the first transaction was from the whale after a 10.9-year period. The whale moved a total of 50 Bitcoin in two distinct batches.

    Advertisement

    Why now?

    According to the Whale Alert insight, this wallet address received 50 Bitcoin units in 2014. The funds at the time were valued at $44,030, placing the price of each BTC at $880.60. Fast-forward to today, and this Bitcoin stash is now worth $4,806,870. The current price implied a return of 10,817%.

    Related
    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Expert Trader Breaks Silence on What Happened in 2017
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 15:09
    XRP vs. Bitcoin: Expert Trader Breaks Silence on What Happened in 2017
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The whale moved 47 BTC to an unknown address, while 3 BTC went to a Coinbase exchange-designated wallet.

    The price of Bitcoin has recorded a major shift over the past decade. Right now, all old investors in Bitcoin are in profit, with the price now sitting comfortably at $95,411.97, up by 0.78% in the past 24 hours. The current outlook and accrued gains make this period a good time to leave dormancy.

    Over the past few months, the number of BTC whales that have risen from dormancy has grown considerably. Though their emergence places selling pressure on Bitcoin, the broader market hype is helping to sustain the coin’s growth overall.

    Bitcoin just getting started

    Despite Bitcoin's price trading at one of its highest price levels in history, there are expert projections that the coin will continue growing.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Buys $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    Mon, 12/02/2024 - 13:19
    MicroStrategy Buys $1.5 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Experts like Fundstrat’s Tom Lee are optimistic that the coin may eventually hit the $250,000 price mark by 2025. The odds are in the favor of the coin, with the FedWatch Tool showing high expectations of another interest rate cut this month.

    If this projection holds, it can spur a surge in the price of Bitcoin, complemented by the spot Bitcoin ETF's record inflow rate.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 9:21
    Centralized or Unique? Ripple CTO Defends XRP Design Amid Criticism
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 3, 2024 - 9:12
    2,020,624,700 SHIB in Just One Hour – What's Going On?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Smile Shop Joins Conflux PayFi Ecosystem with BitUnion Prepaid Card
    1000 FOUNDERS at DEVCON?! SUPERMOON & PEANUT TRADE Brought Together 1,000+ Founders, Builders, & Investors at DevCon 2024
    Streamr and JDI Announce Strategic Partnership with Terminal Multi-Miner for Home Mining
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Revives With Staggering 10,817% Profit: Details
    Centralized or Unique? Ripple CTO Defends XRP Design Amid Criticism
    2,020,624,700 SHIB in Just One Hour – What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD