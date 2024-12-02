Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency

    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP is the second best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 5:53
    Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Becoming Third-Biggest Cryptocurrency
    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has noted that XRP's becoming the third-biggest cryptocurrency coincided with his officially reaching 12 years at the company. 

    The XRP continued its blistering rally on Sunday, surging by more than 28%. The token has reached a new multi-year high of $2.48.

    The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency is now in third place by market capitalization, surpassing stablecoin giant Tether (USDT) and "Ethereum killer" Solana (SOL).

    It has managed to reclaim one of the top spots after coming close to dropping out of the top 10 following the SEC lawsuit against Ripple.   

    Still, the controversial cryptocurrency has a long way to go to surpass Ethereum (ETH), which currently has a market cap of $444 billion. 

    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Got Burned. Is Announcement Near?
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 07:18
    Almost All Ripple USD Tokens Got Burned. Is Announcement Near?
    With its current market cap of $139 billion, XRP is bigger than such major companies as Citigroup, Airbus, and Sony. 

    However, despite surging by more than 30% within 24 hours, it is not the best-performing cryptocurrency in the top 100. Hedera (HBAR) managed to outstrip it with an eye-watering 42% gain. 

    Traders have also shown some love for other O.G. altcoins. EOS (EOS) and Litecoin (LTC) are both up by 20.5% and 20.2%, respectively. 

    XRP has also lagged behind HBAR in terms of weekly gains (78% and 69%, respectively). 

    However, the Ripple-affiliated token has another major catalyst in the offing. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently recorded an interview with "60 Minutes," one of the most prominent TV programs in the US. 

    In a recent social media post, Garlinghouse confirmed that there is no official air date yet. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

