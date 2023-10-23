XRP Community Feuding with Fox Business Journalist

Tensions flare as a heated exchange emerges between the XRP community and Fox Business Journalist Charles Gasparino on the X social media platform

A vocal dispute has erupted between members of the XRP community and Fox Business Journalist Charles Gasparino.

The feud, which took place on the X social media platform, involves a series of accusations and retorts that revolve around former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton and the performance of the XRP cryptocurrency.

Rejecting conspiracy theories

Earlier today, Gasparino took to Twitter to vehemently reject claims made by members of the XRP community who accused Fox Business of protecting Jay Clayton.

For the uninitiated, Clayton was the one who initiated the infamous lawsuit against Ripple during his last days in office.

In response, Gasparino dismissed the conspiracy theory as "idiotic," stating it was so baseless that it didn't warrant a legal response.

The Fox Business journalist is not the only one who is being targeted with conspiracy theories. As reported by U.Today, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, addressed rumors within the XRP community suggesting Ethereum's influence over the SEC's decision to pursue action against XRP. Hoskinson refuted claims of Ethereum's preferential treatment by the SEC and urged the community to stick to evidence-based discussions.

50 Cent

In a subsequent jest, Gasparino took another swipe at the XRP community, drawing attention to the cryptocurrency's price. The cryptocurrency notably remained at a modest 50 cents despite Ripple's legal victory against the SEC.

Further adding fuel to the fire, he humorously suggested a bagholder might have borrowed money for a Twitter verification.

In a playful twist, Gasparino even quipped about renaming XRP after the rapper 50 Cent, making light of its stagnant price.