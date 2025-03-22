Advertisement
    XRP Chart Shows Buy Signal, Says Top Analyst

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 12:23
    TD Sequential indicator for XRP showing early signs of price rebound
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The XRP price might be poised for a short-term rebound, according to crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

    In his recent post on X platform, Martinez shared a chart with TD Sequential that shows potential for upward price movement.

    The TD Sequential indicator is a technical tool used to identify trend exhaustion and potential reversals on financial markets, including cryptocurrencies. It helps traders anticipate shifts in momentum by analyzing price patterns and sequential counts, signaling when an asset may be overbought or oversold.

    Article image
    Source: Ali Charts/X

    XRP is currently priced at $2.41, reflecting a slight 0.04% daily change, indicating market stability. Its market cap stands at $140.17 billion, reinforcing its dominance in the crypto space.

    Trading volume in the past 24 hours surged 36.95% to $2.69 billion, suggesting increased investor activity. Meanwhile, XRP’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) is $241.03 billion, showcasing its long-term market potential.

    With a volume-to-market cap ratio of 1.92%, XRP exhibits moderate liquidity. The total supply remains at 99.98 billion XRP, nearing its 100 billion max supply, maintaining scarcity and demand.

    Despite minimal price movement, XRP’s rising trading volume signals growing interest, positioning it as a key player in the crypto ecosystem.

    When XRP price breakout?

    XRP is currently facing a critical test as its price is being squeezed against the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a key resistance level that has proven difficult to overcome. Currently trading around $2.36, the asset's inability to break through this barrier could determine its next significant move.

    Bulls have struggled to sustain momentum, and bears are looking to capitalize on the rejection to push prices lower. If XRP fails to break above $2.50, a downward move will become more likely.

    On the downside, $2.30 serves as a crucial support level. If selling pressure increases and this level is broken, XRP could decline further toward the next significant support at $2.11. Historically, the 200 EMA has acted as strong dynamic support, making a retest of this level possible if the current trend weakens.

    However, if XRP manages to break above the 50 EMA and consolidate above $2.50, it could trigger a bullish breakout. In this case, the next target would be $2.70, with psychological resistance at $3.00.

    #XRP Price Prediction

