Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Move Incoming, XRP: Pivotal Moment Decides Everything, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility About to Explode

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 0:01
    Market seeing resurgence, but things are still quite neutral
    Advertisement
    Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Move Incoming, XRP: Pivotal Moment Decides Everything, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility About to Explode
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Due to significant resistance and declining technical indicators, Dogecoin is currently at a pivotal point in its history. A crucial resistance level that could determine DOGE's next market move is difficult for the price to overcome. The key resistance level is still high. DOGE has been trying to rise, but it keeps getting rejected at a specific resistance level. This shows that sellers are still in control and are obstructing any meaningful upward movement. The meme coin might experience a more severe retracement and possibly test lower support levels if the resistance holds.

    There is not enough volume, and the momentum is waning. The decreasing volume of trading is another issue that worries DOGE bulls. When buying pressure is weak, it indicates that market players lack the confidence to raise the price. In the absence of a volume surge, any attempt at a breakout is likely to fail. Because of this, the asset finds it more difficult to maintain a long-term upward trend, which raises the likelihood of further sideways movement or even another leg down. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If the 100 EMA crosses below the 200 EMA, it is a bearish sign. This crossing of the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) below the 200-day EMA is one of the chart's most alarming developments. This crossover, which is frequently called a bearish cross, suggests that there may be sustained downward pressure. 

    HOT Stories
    Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Move Incoming, XRP: Pivotal Moment Decides Everything, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility About to Explode
    'Big, Bold Vision': Ripple's Larsen Praises McCaleb's Space Project
    Jed McCaleb Speaks Out About XRP Sales
    Why Did Ripple Create RLUSD Stablecoin? XRP Lawyer Reveals Real Reason

    Such formations have historically resulted in protracted downtrend, indicating that DOGE may experience additional weakness unless it is able to swiftly reclaim important levels. The price may move toward the next important support zone if DOGE is unable to break above the indicated resistance level, which could lead to another round of selling. The bearish setup might be invalidated by a breakout, which could spark a rally if volume increases and buyers regain control. 

    Advertisement

    XRP pushed down

    The price of XRP is currently being squeezed against the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which puts it at a critical point. This resistance level has proven difficult for the asset to overcome, and its inability to do so may indicate the direction of its next significant move. With the 50 EMA providing significant resistance, XRP is currently trading at about $2.36. 

    Bulls may be losing steam at this point based on the rejection, while bears are trying to take advantage of the chance to drive the asset lower. XRP is much more likely to move lower if it does not break above $2.50. On the downside, $2.30 is XRP's key support level. Selling pressure may increase if this level is broken, and the price may move toward the next crucial support level, which is around $2.11. 

    Related
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 14:08
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The 200 EMA has historically served as a powerful dynamic support level, so if this occurs, we might witness a retest. Nonetheless, a bullish breakout might be triggered if XRP is able to push above the 50 EMA and consolidate above $2.50. The asset's next target in this scenario would be $2.70, and the psychological resistance would be at $3.00. 

    Volume continues to be a crucial determinant of XRP's future course. The asset might overcome resistance with the aid of a spike in buying volume, but a lack of bullish interest might result in more consolidation or even a possible decline. A clear move in either direction will probably determine XRP's midterm trajectory, so the next few days will be critical. It is important for traders to keep a close eye on important price levels and look for indications of rising volatility. 

    Shiba Inu's momentum melting

    Shiba Inu's price is being squeezed within a descending triangle pattern, signaling that a critical moment is approaching. Such patterns typically signal an upcoming spike in volatility, and as the price approaches the triangle's apex, the likelihood of a breakout in either direction increases. 

    SHIB has been trading in a narrow range, marking lower highs and holding steady at about $0.0000125. This gradual compression suggests that traders are indecisive, waiting for a catalyst to determine the asset's next move. A bullish rally could be indicated by a break above the upper resistance line but a breakdown below the crucial support zone could cause SHIB to fall more precipitously. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 495% as 14,052,230 SHIB Get Removed
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 13:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 495% as 14,052,230 SHIB Get Removed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Since trading volume has been comparatively, low indicating decreased participation, the current state of the market is consistent with this pattern. Nonetheless, a spike in volume is probably going to occur as price consolidation persists, causing a volatile move. SHIB may initiate a major uptrend if it is able to break above the descending resistance line with substantial volume.

    Around $0.000140, the first significant obstacle to overcome would be followed by $0.000169. If the triangle's lower support level is not maintained, there may be more declines, which could push SHIB closer to the $0.0000112 level or even lower. SHIB may continue to move sideways within the pattern before ultimately making a decisive move if neither buyers nor sellers seize control.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Dogecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 21, 2025 - 21:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Fees Plummet 50% as Network Activity Slowdown Sparks Concerns
    News
    ByAndy Sawa
    News
    Mar 21, 2025 - 20:13
    'Big, Bold Vision': Ripple's Larsen Praises McCaleb's Space Project
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Move Incoming, XRP: Pivotal Moment Decides Everything, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility About to Explode
    Ethereum (ETH) Fees Plummet 50% as Network Activity Slowdown Sparks Concerns
    'Big, Bold Vision': Ripple's Larsen Praises McCaleb's Space Project
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD