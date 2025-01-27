Advertisement
    $849 Million in Crypto Liquidations as Bitcoin Falls Below $100,000

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Intense sell-offs hit market as Bitcoin price falls 5%
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 9:31
    $849 Million in Crypto Liquidations as Bitcoin Falls Below $100,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader crypto market is experiencing another massive sell-off that has triggered an unexpectedly high record in total liquidations. Per data from CoinGlass, the combined crypto market liquidations have jumped to $849 million as the total capitalization of all digital currencies fell 6.65% to $3.37 trillion.

    Crypto liquidation breakdown

    Sell-offs on the market are not unusual and mostly follow the extensive drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). At the time of writing, the top coin has fallen by 5.81%, picking up a 24-hour liquidation of $259.21 million. Long traders were most stunned as their bet failed to materialize, losing $247.48 million overnight.

    Altcoins were not spared from the sell-offs, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) in the spotlight. 

    While Ethereum saw a total liquidation of $109.79 million, Solana, XRP and Dogecoin saw $38.02 million, $33.29 million and $24.38 million, respectively. These recorded sell-offs are not uncommon in the industry, as the market capitulates when the level of exposure reaches a record high.

    With the market looking to recover, the focus will remain on Bitcoin and the $100,000 level. If bulls can again secure this resistance level, the optimism to press for a new high may return.

    Growth catalyst to hang onto

    At the moment, top market analysts have projected that a major correction is coming for Bitcoin. Among the experts emphasizing this shift is Arthur Hayes, BitMEX cofounder and former CEO.

    However, amid the bearish projection, BTC remains the reference point for the entire industry. The network fundamentals and demand source provide a crucial anchor for long-term growth. 

    Since the halving, the daily average demand from the spot Bitcoin ETF market still far outpaces BTC emissions. Key proponents like Samson Mow believe this imbalance will help make Bitcoin’s price parabolic.

    #Crypto Liquidations #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

