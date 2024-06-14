Advertisement
AD

    XRP Case: Ripple Hits Back at SEC Using TerraForm Labs Ruling

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    In XRP legal saga, Ripple leverages TerraForm Labs case to counter SEC's penalties
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 12:22
    XRP Case: Ripple Hits Back at SEC Using TerraForm Labs Ruling
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a new turn in the ongoing legal dispute between Ripple and the SEC, the crypto company has invoked the recent TerraForm Labs consent judgment to challenge the regulator's demands. 

    Advertisement

    Thus, the company filed a Notice of Supplemental Authority, drawing parallels between its case and the SEC’s actions against TerraForm Labs, the firm behind the infamous Luna coin.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 16:09
    Terra (LUNA)'s Path After $4.47 Billion SEC Fine; What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Its Way to Reversal, Solana (SOL) Hanging From Edge, Ethereum (ETH ) Lost $3,500

    As became known yesterday, the SEC's case against Terra resulted in a significant settlement approved by the New York District Court. The firm was ordered to pay an epic $4.47 billion fine for orchestrating "one of the largest securities frauds" in U.S. history. Its former CEO, Do Kwon, is also required to reimburse over $204 million. 

    In total, TerraForm Labs was found guilty of inflating transaction data and manipulating token prices, resulting in the loss of over $40 billion in investor funds.

    Ripple's argument

    Ripple's legal team is using this recent judgment to argue against the SEC's requested $2 billion penalty for institutional XRP sales. The company contends that the penalty sought by the regulator in its case is disproportionately high compared to penalties in similar or even more severe cases. 

    Ripple notes that the SEC's $420 million civil penalty against TerraForm Labs represented approximately 1.27% of the firm's $33 billion in gross sales. In contrast, the SEC is seeking a penalty that is significantly higher than this percentage in the "XRP case," despite no allegations of fraud or substantial losses suffered by institutional buyers.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 13:02
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Recent Milestones: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ripple asserts that the regulator's request is unprecedented and unreasonable, suggesting that an appropriate civil penalty would be no more than $10 million. By highlighting the TerraForm Labs judgment, Ripple aims to demonstrate the inconsistency in the approach to penalties and seeks a more fair resolution.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Terra News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image DOGE Founder Breaks Silence on Which Crypto Will Go Up or Down Next
    Jun 14, 2024 - 12:16
    DOGE Founder Breaks Silence on Which Crypto Will Go Up or Down Next
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details
    Jun 14, 2024 - 12:16
    Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    related image Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Jun 14, 2024 - 12:16
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Get Ready for the iGaming and TECH Summer Run-Off on Strava
    FINNOVEX South Africa 2024: Empowering the Financial Renaissance
    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Case: Ripple Hits Back at SEC Using TerraForm Labs Ruling
    DOGE Founder Breaks Silence on Which Crypto Will Go Up or Down Next
    Over $372 Million Worth of Solana (SOL) Shift Hands: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD