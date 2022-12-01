XRP, Cardano: Long-term Opportunities Are Back, Crypto Influencer Predicts

Thu, 12/01/2022 - 12:25
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Accumulation trend is emerging
XRP, Cardano: Long-term Opportunities Are Back, Crypto Influencer Predicts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Founder of Crypto Capital Ventures Dan Gambardello predicts a return of long-term opportunities to cryptocurrencies despite the bearish conditions that have been in play since the start of 2022.

The market remains somewhat stagnant in terms of price action and probably needs some time to completely process the recent FTX turmoil.

XRP, ADA: What are chances?

At the peak of its bull run in 2018, when it hit all-time highs of $3.18, XRP rallied nearly 49,500% within a year. XRP briefly rose to a market capitalization of $122 billion, clinching the second spot in the crypto market rankings, following only Bitcoin.

The impressive rally at the time was said to be buoyed by technical factors and the advancements Ripple made in its remittance technology.

Fast forward to 2021, and XRP was among the few cryptocurrencies that could not hit another all-time high during the last bull run, being weighed down by the ongoing Ripple lawsuit and the subsequent delistings it brought.

Related
XRP Price Might Hit Five Digits, U.S Record Producer E-Smitty Makes Stunning Prediction

With hopes for the lawsuit seeing a resolution in 2023, several positive predictions have been made regarding the XRP price. One is the XRP price going past the $1,000 mark; if this happens, XRP would at least net a 249,000% increase if taken from its current price of $0.40.

Cardano's ADA surged thousands of percent in the last year, eventually reaching an all-time high of $3.10 on Sept. 2, 2021. ADA has underperformed this year, falling 89.75% from its peak.

However, an accumulation trend is emerging as large holders fill their bags at a discount. ADA ranks among the top 10 purchased crypto assets for the largest BSC whales in the last 24 hours, per WhaleStats data. ADA currently trades at $0.31.

#XRP #Cardano
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/01/2022 - 14:08
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Polygon Integrates into The Graph Network, Setting Huge Milestone
12/01/2022 - 13:55
Polygon Integrates into The Graph Network, Setting Huge Milestone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image David Gokhshtein Says He'd Go with ETH over BTC, Here's Why
12/01/2022 - 13:18
David Gokhshtein Says He'd Go with ETH over BTC, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide