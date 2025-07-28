Advertisement
    XRP Bulls Dominate Binance as Longs Surge to 73%

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 9:55
    XRP bulls take charge on world's biggest crypto exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Traders on Binance — the world's biggest crypto exchange by all parameters — have been quietly getting back into XRP again, and this time the numbers are showing a major increase in support of the upside.

    As of 1:00 p.m. UTC, 72.96% of top trader accounts were long on XRP, leaving just over 27% still betting on a fall. That has pushed the long/short account ratio to 2.70 — a level not seen in weeks.

    It is not just individual accounts going bullish. The wider mix of retail and institutional investors also points in the same direction. Overall, long accounts across all segments hit 71.6%, with the global long/short ratio climbing to 2.52. 

    Article image
    Source: Binance

    While that does not guarantee a price surge, it is often the kind of feeling that sets the stage for bigger directional moves, especially if paired with rising spot volumes.

    But there's twist

    While more accounts are going long, the size of those positions is getting a bit smaller. The long/short ratio by position dropped from around 2.95 earlier in the day to 2.76, which suggests some level of caution. 

    It is a sign that conviction is growing, but capital deployment is still being managed conservatively — possibly due to the whiplash action XRP saw in July.

    Even so, the structure looks supportive. It is usually a sign of a change in what is expected — not just a few people trying to make a quick profit. If this trend keeps going and the market does not have another flush, XRP might soon challenge the overhead levels that have capped it since the post-CPI rally.

    It is not an all-in moment yet, but this sort of positioning usually means bulls are feeling good about things and waiting for a reason to push even harder.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
