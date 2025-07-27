Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Cooldown? Volume Drops 42% Ahead of Key Price Action

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 15:38
    XRP awaiting next major move as market consolidates
    Advertisement
    XRP Cooldown? Volume Drops 42% Ahead of Key Price Action
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP recently reached a record high of $3.666 after seven years, as it missed a top during the last bull market of 2021.

    Advertisement

    As Bitcoin steadies, capital often flows into top-tier tokens, resulting in short-term outperformance. This spurred recent advances in key altcoins, although signs of exhaustion are emerging.

    The altcoin rally seems to be cooling as Bitcoin's price falls, with analysts citing short-term fatigue despite a positive macroeconomic backdrop. Several leading altcoins that recently rallied have stalled, indicating exhaustion in the overall market.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Cooldown? Volume Drops 42% Ahead of Key Price Action
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, and It's Bullish
    Ethereum (ETH) Reclaims $3,800; Is $4,000 Likely?
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star,' Veteran Commodity Trader Says

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 16:19
    XRP to $4 Possibility Returns as Price Makes Crucial Rebound
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Following a significant gain, XRP has plummeted, wiping out its gains from last week. According to CoinMarketCap data, the coin was recently trading for $3.18, an 8.44% drop in the last week.

    Trading volume declines 42%

    XRP price found support at a low of $2.96 and began rebounding. Since then, it has fluctuated in a range between $3 and $3.24.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP's consolidation coincides with subdued trade volumes as investors anticipate the next major move. According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP’s 24-hour trading volume has plunged by 42% to $4.04 billion.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 16:09
    XRP Price to $6 Now Possible After This Rare Breakout
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Lower volume does not always indicate weakness, but it does indicate that traders may be staying on the sidelines as price action consolidates, implying that a significant breakout or breakdown is imminent.

    Investors are now waiting to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its upcoming meeting to gauge the broader market sentiment. Crypto and other risk-on assets benefit from low interest rates, which increase financial liquidity.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 27, 2025 - 15:02
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jul 27, 2025 - 14:50
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Cooldown? Volume Drops 42% Ahead of Key Price Action
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 27
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 27
    Show all