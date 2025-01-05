XRP Brutally Denied at This Resistance: 3 Levels to Watch Next

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After failing to breach the crucial resistance level around $2.48, XRP suffered a serious setback. After strong performance in late 2024, the asset was trying to consolidate its bullish momentum when this rejection occurred. Concerns regarding XRP's short-term trajectory are raised by its inability to overcome this resistance, which also highlights a number of important price levels.

XRP's upward trajectory was stopped by a strong barrier at $2.48. This level has historically been important, acting as support and resistance in earlier cycles. Because of the pullback caused by the rejection, XRP is now trading close to $2.33. The unsuccessful breakout suggests declining bullish strength, which could be brought on by either a lack of volume or general market hesitancy.

Support at $2.20 is to keep an eye on right now. Further bearish pressure may be indicated by a decline below $2.20, and XRP may revisit the 50 EMA close to $2.07. It is essential to hold this level in order to keep a neutral to bullish outlook. XRP may test the $1.57 mark, which corresponds to the 100 EMA, if the selling pressure increases.

Long-term investors should pay close attention to this level because it has historically offered strong support during downtrends. Resistance at $2.48 continues to be crucial for an upward move. The next significant milestone for XRP is the $2.75-$3.00 range, and a successful breakout here could rekindle bullish momentum.

With higher volume, XRP may regain upward momentum and aim for the $2.75 target if it can hold above $2.20 and retest $2.48. A deeper correction might result from a break below $2.20, with $1.57 emerging as the crucial support zone.

The current price movement of XRP points to caution. To predict the next move, investors should keep a careful eye on volume dynamics and general market trends. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether XRP can bounce back or if a protracted correction is in store.