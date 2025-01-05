Advertisement
AD

    XRP Brutally Denied at This Resistance: 3 Levels to Watch Next

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP has failed to break through without any issues, but it is not major problem
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 11:05
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Brutally Denied at This Resistance: 3 Levels to Watch Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After failing to breach the crucial resistance level around $2.48, XRP suffered a serious setback. After strong performance in late 2024, the asset was trying to consolidate its bullish momentum when this rejection occurred. Concerns regarding XRP's short-term trajectory are raised by its inability to overcome this resistance, which also highlights a number of important price levels.

    Advertisement

    XRP's upward trajectory was stopped by a strong barrier at $2.48. This level has historically been important, acting as support and resistance in earlier cycles. Because of the pullback caused by the rejection, XRP is now trading close to $2.33. The unsuccessful breakout suggests declining bullish strength, which could be brought on by either a lack of volume or general market hesitancy.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Support at $2.20 is to keep an eye on right now. Further bearish pressure may be indicated by a decline below $2.20, and XRP may revisit the 50 EMA close to $2.07. It is essential to hold this level in order to keep a neutral to bullish outlook. XRP may test the $1.57 mark, which corresponds to the 100 EMA, if the selling pressure increases.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 2,000% in Key Metric
    Massive 2,133% SHIB Burn Jump Followed by Surprising 10% SHIB Rise
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    MSTR Targets $2 Billion Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin in Q1, 2025: Michael Saylor

    Related
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 5
    Sun, 01/05/2025 - 10:18
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Advertisement

    Long-term investors should pay close attention to this level because it has historically offered strong support during downtrends. Resistance at $2.48 continues to be crucial for an upward move. The next significant milestone for XRP is the $2.75-$3.00 range, and a successful breakout here could rekindle bullish momentum.

    With higher volume, XRP may regain upward momentum and aim for the $2.75 target if it can hold above $2.20 and retest $2.48. A deeper correction might result from a break below $2.20, with $1.57 emerging as the crucial support zone.

    The current price movement of XRP points to caution. To predict the next move, investors should keep a careful eye on volume dynamics and general market trends. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether XRP can bounce back or if a protracted correction is in store.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 5, 2025 - 10:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaching $100,000 in Weekend Trade
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 5, 2025 - 10:35
    XRP Sees Stunning Transaction Surge of Over $7 Billion: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Brutally Denied at This Resistance: 3 Levels to Watch Next
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaching $100,000 in Weekend Trade
    XRP Sees Stunning Transaction Surge of Over $7 Billion: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD