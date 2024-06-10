Advertisement
    XRP Attracts $1.2 Million Inflow Amid Altcoin Market Doldrums

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP showing weekly pattern of increasing inflows amid renewed interest
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 10:31
    According to the most recent CoinShares report, XRP, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, attracted inflows of $1.2 million in the past week. This surge stands in contrast to the subdued activity observed across the broader altcoin market.

    Per the recently released CoinShares report, digital asset investment received $2 billion in inflows, increasing the total for the last five weeks to $4.3 billion.

    Bitcoin was once again the dominant focus, with $1.97 billion inflows, while altcoins, except Ethereum, experienced just a little activity. Ethereum saw its greatest week of inflows since March, totaling $69 million, drawing from spot-based ETFs optimism.

    According to the CoinShares report, XRP, alongside Fantom, stood out, with inflows of $1.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

    While XRP basks in the spotlight, other altcoins have seen only minor inflows. Solana, Litecoin and Chainlink experienced inflows of $0.7 million, while Binance received only $0.2 million.

    XRP is showing a weekly pattern of increasing inflows; in the week before last, XRP received $0.8 million, up from $0.4 million the week earlier.

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 15:45
    XRP Market Inflows Skyrocket by 100% With $185 Million Boost
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The reasons for the XRP inflow rise could be a variety of factors, including a shift in investor interest, although the actual explanation is unknown.

    XRP price action

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 0.37% in the last 24 hours to $0.496. XRP has been trading in a tight range since Friday's sharp plunge to lows of $0.454.

    XRP has returned to trade below its daily SMA 50 at $0.522, increasing the likelihood of consolidation or range trading in the short term.

    Related
    Sat, 06/08/2024 - 13:56
    XRP Surges 103% in Volume as Market Faces $410 Million Sell-Off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The first sign of strength would be a break over the daily SMA 50 ($0.522). In this situation, if the XRP price breaks and closes above $0.54, it could indicate that bulls are attempting to make a comeback. XRP could reach the overhead barrier of $0.57.

    On the contrary, if the price falls below the current range support line at $0.48, XRP may retest the $0.46 level.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
